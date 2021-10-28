Conversations: Robbie Bach, "The Wilkes Insurrection"

Over the years, Saya has garnered a considerable number of accolades since the resounding success of her first single in 2016. “Wet Dreams” amassed over 5 million streams and shot her straight to the top of Spotify’s Viral Global Chart. Since then, she has not let up – with her own Spotify billboard towering over Toronto, being named one of Apple’s Favorite New Artists, getting support from the likes of BBC Radio, Beats 1, the CBC, and now having amassed a staggering total of 12 million streams, Saya’s magnetic artistry is inspiring and everlasting.
