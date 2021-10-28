CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Constitutional Amendment Election set for Nov. 2

steelcountrybee.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDates and TimesThe deadline to register...

www.steelcountrybee.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourcommunitynow.com

Election Day is Set for this Tuesday, Nov. 2

Election Day in Everett is less than a week away. There are 11 contested races, ranging from mayor to Ward School Committee, for voters to decide. Four incumbents have no opponents . The most-watched race will be for mayor,
ELECTIONS
dewittobserver.com

City, school election ballots set for Nov. 2

Area voters will decide multiple municipal and school board races across Clinton County this week. City and school board elections are Tuesday, Nov. 2. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Clinton County’s 26 precincts host polling places. (See sidebar for all precinct locations.) Voters should bring...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
koxe.com

League of Women Voters Guide for Nov. 2nd Amendment Election

The League of Women Voters of Texas non-partisan Voters Guide is attached to this story in a .pdf file. The guide is copyrighted by 2021 League of Women Voters of Texas. The League of Women Voters never supports or opposes political candidates or political parties. Click on the attached link to download to learn more about the 8 proposed Texas Constitutional Amendments on the ballot November 2nd.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Election#At The Beginning#Timesthe
KSST Radio

Early Voting Concludes Oct. 29 In Constitutional Amendments, North Hopkins ISD, Cumby City Council Elections

Early voting got off to a slow start last Monday and continued voter turn out has continued to be low in the Nov. 2, 2021 Constitutional Amendment, North Hopkins ISD trustees and Cumby City Council Elections. A total of 20 ballots were cast by Hopkins County voters during the first day of the early voting period. When the poll closed Tuesday, a total of 194 ballots had been cast; 39 more voters visited the polls through 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, for a total of 233 ballots cast as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, according to the voter totals posted by the election judge Wednesday evening. Low voter turnout is not uncommon for Constitutional Amendment Elections.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
county.org

Proposed State Constitutional Amendments of Interest to Counties

Texans will go to the polls Tuesday to vote on proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. A list of the amendments that will appear on the ballot can be found here. Further information is available in this report by the House Research Organization and in this explanatory statement from the Texas Secretary of State. Early voting ends today. Visit VoteTexas.gov for additional details regarding Tuesday’s election.
POLITICS
Dallas News

Texas voters will decide 8 state constitutional amendments on Nov. 2. How would they impact you?

AUSTIN — With early voting for the Nov. 2 election underway, Texas voters are deciding whether to approve eight changes to the state constitution, including two that stem from issues that arose from the state’s response to COVID-19. A majority of voters must support each of the proposed amendments, which were greenlighted by the Legislature earlier this year, to put the changes on the books. Early voting runs through Oct 29.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

House Republicans predict 2022 wave that ousts Pelosi after Va., NJ gov races

House Republicans celebrated GOP gains Tuesday in New Jersey and Virginia elections and said they point to a national wave in 2022 that ousts House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) predicted a midterm election landslide that rejects President Biden’s policies and sends Pelosi (D-Calif.) into retirement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The Supreme Court has abdicated its duty to the Bill of Rights

The Supreme Court, having created the problem of qualified immunity to shield police from being held liable for their misconduct, keeps refusing to fix it. This week, the court declined to review an especially outrageous ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit involving a Denver man who was detained for recording a traffic stop, then had his computer confiscated and searched.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bay News 9

Recount! Florida again has an election too close to call

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In a state famous for election recounts, just 12 votes separated the leading candidates Wednesday in the Democratic primary in South Florida for the U.S. House seat of the late Alcee Hastings, elections officials said. By law, that means there will be a hand recount of...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘A low, low point’: Senate Republicans block restoration of landmark Voting Rights Act named in honour of John Lewis

For the first time since its passage nearly 60 years ago, the US Senate has failed to restore the Voting Rights Act, potentially jeopardising critical protections against voter suppression and racial discrimination after a pair of US Supreme Court rulings undermined key elements of the landmark civil rights law.Senate Republicans blocked the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act – named in honour of the late civil rights leader and congressman – by invoking a filibuster for the fourth time this year to stop voting rights legislation from advancing to the floor. It marks the first time that the Voting...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy