NEW CONCORD — For the first time in school history, the St. Clairsville boys’ soccer team is headed to the ‘Sweet 16.’. After going into sudden-victory in the Division II, Region 7 Eastern District 1 semifinals earlier in the week against New Philadelphia, Saturday afternoon the Red Devils had to work a little longer, but the wait was definitely worth it.

NEW CONCORD, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO