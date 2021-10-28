CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

John Cho stars in trailer for Netflix series ‘Cowboy Bebop’

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has debuted a new trailer for the John Cho led action sci-fi Western series ‘Cowboy Bebop.’. Based on the beloved anime series, the Netflix series is about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,”...

www.heyuguys.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
wpde.com

Netflix releases teaser for upcoming 'Cowboy Bebop' live-action show

WASHINGTON (SBG) – Gearing up for the release of its live-action adaption of “Cowboy Bebop,” Netflix has unveiled a new teaser trailer its space western based on the classic anime series. The two-and-a-half minute trailer, dubbed “The Lost Session,” features its main cast of Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Drops First Trailer for Star Wars Gangster Series

The first look at The Book of Boba Fett dropped Monday — and it is clear there is a new Godfather on Tatooine. Not even two-minutes long, the teaser for the highly-anticipated Disney+ Star Wars gangster series packs a punch with a lot of action. It appears the program will pick up where Fett’s storyline concluded in season two of The Mandalorian, with the infamous bounty hunter taking over the throne of Jabba the Hutt. The notorious gangster Hutt met his demise in Return of the Jedi. Temuera Morrison once again reprises the role of Fett. Morrison played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels. Boba is a clone of Jango who was treated like a son. The Book of Boba Fett also stars Ming-Na Wen, who appeared in The Mandalorian. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. The Book of Boba Fett drops on Disney+ on Dec. 29. Watch the first trailer for the series below.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoko Kanno
Person
Daniella Pineda
Person
Jet Black
Person
Mustafa Shakir
Person
Shinichirō Watanabe
Person
John Cho
Vanity Fair

Cowboy Bebop (Finally) Rides Again, Thanks to Netflix and John Cho

How Cho and Cowboy Bebop’s creative team brought a classic anime series to life, and with its soul intact—despite delays, injuries, and COVID-19. “I heard a big pop and went, ‘Oh, that’s not good,’” says John Cho. The 49-year-old actor was in the middle of filming Netflix’s highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop when he went down. It was late at night; Cho had already been filming an action sequence for several takes. After he injured his knee, the series lead tried to muscle through the pain—but was soon rushed to the emergency room, where he learned he had torn his ACL.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Henry Cavill stars in main trailer for season 2 of ‘The Witcher’

In a surprise move, Netflix has debuted the main trailer for the highly-anticipated season 2 of ‘The Witcher.’. Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ice Cube Exits Sony Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining COVID-19 Vaccine

Ice Cube has departed Sony’s upcoming comedy, Oh Hell No, in which he would’ve co-starred with Jack Black, after declining a request from producers to get vaccinated, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Sony had no comment. A personal representative for the star declined to comment. WME, his agency, declined to comment. Oh Hell No is being produced by Matt Tolmach and Black, who both did not offer a comment. Ice Cube and Black partnered on the project in June. The Sony film was looking to shoot this winter in Hawaii with Kitao Sakurai, the filmmaker behind Netflix’s breakout comedy Bad Trip, in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Cowboys#Anime Series
heyuguys.com

Teaser trailer drops for limited series ‘Station Eleven’

HBO Max has debuted a new teaser trailer for the upcoming limited series ‘Station Eleven.’. The series is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. This limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Squid Game to Compete as Drama, Not Limited Series, at 2022 Awards Shows

Succession, for one, will have to grind Squid Game‘s bones to make its bread during awards season. Though Netflix’s most popular (OK, “sampled”) original series has yet to be renewed for any additional season, our sister site IndieWire has confirmed that the nine-episode Korean thriller will compete as a drama series, and not as a limited series, at upcoming awards shows (including next fall’s Emmys). It thus will throw in against the anticipated likes of Succession, Better Call Saul‘s final season, The White Lotus and This Is Us‘ farewell run. As IndieWire notes, Netflix already has Margaret Qualley’s Maid in queue to...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Netflix Live-Action Series Casts Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

Daniel Dae Kim is joining the “Avatar: The Last Airbender” live-action series at Netflix, Variety has confirmed. He will appear in the role of Fire Lord Ozai. The character is described as the ruthlessly-driven leader of the Fire Nation who demands everyone live up to his impossible standards, especially his teen son, Prince Zuko. Ozai’s drive to conquer and unite the world under firebender rule is a family burden — he believes that it’s his destiny to finish a war started by his ancestors. The character was voiced by Mark Hamill in the animated series. Kim joins previously announced series stars Gordon...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Simpsons’ Turns Into a Prestige TV Crime Thriller in This Exclusive Trailer for ‘A Serious Flanders’

Tudum, meet Tud’oh! “The Simpsons” has gone “Simpflix” with the two-part episode “A Serious Flanders,” which executive producer Matt Selman calls a “dark, twisted ‘Fargo’ story.” Variety has an exclusive on the trailer that writer Cesar Mazariegos cut for the event; scroll down to watch. According to Selman, “A Serious Flanders” was inspired by the TV adaptation of “Fargo,” which he finally caught up on. That, and the continued rise of prestige premium drama on cable and streaming, let to the idea of how “The Simpsons” might parody the space. Mazariegos wrote the two-parter, which even relies on guest voices from that...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Carole Baskin Sues Netflix Over ‘Tiger King’ Season 2

Just days after releasing the trailer for Tiger King 2, Netflix is being taken to court by Carole Baskin, a big cat sanctuary owner who was one of the primary individuals featured in the original streaming docuseries. Baskin on Monday sued the streamer and Royal Goode productions in Florida federal court and filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order that would bar them “from any use of film footage of the Baskins and the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Tiger King 2 or in any related promotion or advertising.” Baskin, along with her husband Howard, claims the footage breaches appearance...
TV & VIDEOS
heyuguys.com

Lady Gaga takes centre stage in new trailer for Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’

MGM has debuted a new trailer of Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’ featuring an all-star cast. House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

“Are you here to heal the world?” Trailer drops for ‘Morbius’

Sony Pictures has debuted the official trailer for the upcoming ‘Morbius’ featuring Jared Leto. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?
MOVIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on HBO Max: ‘King Richard,’ ‘Boogie’ and New Mindy Kaling Series

There’s only one feature debuting simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters as part of Warner Bros.’ 2021 experiment this month, but it’s a big one, a biopic that early reviews suggest will be part of the Oscars race and serve as a reminder of what a fine actor Will Smith can be. But there’s more going on on HBO Max this month, including what appears to be a fun, nostalgic holiday film set in the eighties and the latest series from Mindy Kaling. As usual, however, the first of the month doubles as the day a bunch of older films...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy