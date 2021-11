Losing 20-16 at home on national TV stings. Worse, the Minnesota Vikings lost to a Dallas Cowboys team that sat Dak Prescott and didn’t even have to. Even worse, they led, or were tied, for over 59 minutes of the game. There’s plenty to be said about Mike Zimmer’s double-timeout fiasco, the ultra-conservative offense, and generally poor execution. But the Vikings made several mistakes in this game that amounted to an embarrassing and perhaps dooming loss.

