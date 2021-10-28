CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THEIR VIEW: Get facts about COVID-19 boosters

By The Herald Bulletin Editorial Board
 7 days ago

Lots of folks are likely confused these days about the latest guidance on coronavirus vaccines. There’s no shame in that. So much information is coming at us so fast, it’s hard to keep up. Let’s take booster shots, for example. For those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines,...

wpsdlocal6.com

Local health departments address confusion about COVID-19 booster shots

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Who can get a COVID-19 booster shot? It's a question that is still, understandably, causing confusion for some. This week, Gov. Andy Beshear said he believes most Kentuckians should be able to get their booster 6 months after their initial vaccine series. But, there are some requirements people need to be aware of.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
KSBW.com

Get the facts on the vax: Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for kids?

SALINAS, Calif. — Tuesday, an Food and Drug Administration panel approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as five. Now it heads to the full FDA, and if approved, to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for review. Data from clinical trials show the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for...
SALINAS, CA
KXL

Governor Kate Brown Gets Moderna COVID-19 Booster Shot

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Tuesday announced that she received a COVID-19 booster shot and a flu shot at Salem Health’s Edgewater Clinic. The Governor took the Johnson and Johnson vaccine the first time, but after the FDA approved the mixing and matching of doses, she took the Moderna booster Tuesday.
SALEM, OR
Kansas Reflector

COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to all kids ages 5 to 11, a final decision that means those children can begin receiving shots as soon as Wednesday. Vials of the pediatric version of the vaccine have already been shipped to states, so they […] The post COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WASHINGTON, DC
AMA

What doctors wish patients knew about COVID-19 vaccine boosters

When the COVID-19 Delta variant became the dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the United States, it was found that people's immunity started to wane just months after they finished the two-dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. This led to the emergency use authorization (EUA) of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster...
Florida Times-Union

DeSantis on getting COVID-19 vaccine booster: 'I'll take a look'

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that he plans to "take a look" at the guidance on COVID-19 booster shots before deciding whether to get one. "I haven't seen it so I'll have to take a look," DeSantis said when asked whether he plans to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation last week that individuals such as the governor who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago receive a booster.
TIME

COVID-19 Boosters Are Now Recommended for All Eligible Pregnant People

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) now recommends that all pregnant and recently pregnant individuals receive a COVID-19 booster shot when they are eligible , according to guidance published on Nov. 3 . That means someone who is pregnant should get a booster at least two months after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine, or at least six months after the second dose of an mRNA vaccine made by either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
