Greenbrier fire claims life

(CNN) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has become the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win reelection in the Garden State, CNN projects Wednesday, narrowly surviving a closer-than-expected race that dragged well past Election Day. Murphy's victory over Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli, albeit slim, defied the...
The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday on a challenge to New York's concealed carry law. It is the first major gun case to be reviewed by the Court in over a decade, and a ruling could open the door to more guns being carried in large cities. Jan Crawford reports.
The CDC issued formal recommendations Tuesday for children as young as 5 years old to get vaccinated against COVID-19, clearing the final regulatory hurdle for younger kids to start receiving Pfizer's vaccine this week. "Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation's...
Former President Trump hailed Republican Glenn Youngkin ’s victory in Virginia as a triumph, but the more compelling case is that his fortunes took a hit from the gubernatorial race. The strenuousness of the four separate statements issued by Trump between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning claiming credit for the...
(CNN) — New FBI infrared aerial surveillance video played in court Wednesday appears to show Kyle Rittenhouse moving toward a parking lot where Joseph Rosenbaum was standing, revealing never-before-seen moments before an interaction that led to the fatal shooting of Rosenbaum. The video is the first piece of evidence showing...
Republicans in Washington exulted in Republican Glenn Youngkin's victory in the Virginia governor's race Tuesday over former Governor Terry McAuliffe and the surprisingly close race in New Jersey, which CBS News projected late Wednesday as a win for incumbent Governor Phil Murphy. "Today is a wakeup call for Washington Democrats,"...
Comments / 0