Voters go to the polls today in three states that could play major roles in determining the future of U.S. clean energy, renewable power and electric vehicles. The fate of New England’s largest low-carbon energy proposal, a $1 billion transmission line, is on the ballot in Maine, for example. Voters in that state could determine whether it ultimately gets built and change how future large transmission projects are approved.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO