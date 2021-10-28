CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
15202 N. 40th St.

oucampus.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReceive up to $500 off of move in cost and waived Admin fee if move in is completed by 10/30/2021 - From the moment you walk...

www.oucampus.org

oucampus.org

7523 N. Via de la Campana

Heart of McCormick Ranch. Great property, vaulted ceilings, nice private backyard, quiet area, close to shopping, walking, and freeway access.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

7180 E Kierland Blvd. #415

Stylish Luxury Scottsdale Condo Home with Amenities! - Stylish and Brand New Luxury high end Condo style home. Private condo with stainless steel appliances, private patio, tile and wood throughout. Brand new! Close to shopping in Scottsdale. Private Garage parking with assigned space. Exclusive suite of amenities including exercise, racquet ball, gaming, TV rooms, conference rooms, Penthouse with a full size pool, running track, lockers, and much more. Private access for exclusive residency. Come take a look!
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

6915 East Third Street

Two Bed Condo In Quiet Old Town Building - This first floor unit in the Carmello is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, and is perfect for professionals of any age who want to live affordably in a beautiful area. We do our best to fill Carmello with quieter tenants who are respectful of one another. The unit has no carpet. New flooring and new paint is currently. Kitchen has granite counter tops and oak cabinets. Stackable washer and dryer in the unit. Water, sewer, trash included. One covered parking spot. Pool located in middle of property. Located walking distance to the restaurants and galleries of Old Town Scottsdale, without any of the noise and hassle that larger complexes include. Video is of old flooring.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

7713 North Via De Calma

2 Bed + 2 Bath + 1,890 SF Townhouse located in Santa Fe II with Community Pool/Spa and Golf Course - Spacious single level patio home in desirable Santa Fe II community. Beautiful open floor plan features large great room with wood burning fireplace & laminate wood flooring. Large formal dining room perfect for entertaining. Galley style kitchen with breakfast nook. Dual Master floor plan. Master suite features his/her sinks, large walk in closest & private covered patio. Second Bedroom features walk in closet, and front patio. Santa Fe II offers two pools, spas and a community center. It is located in central Scottsdale in the very first up-scale master-planned community of McCormick Ranch. Community includes beautiful 36-hole golf course, lakes, public trails & more! This is the perfect patio home and is just minutes from world class golf courses, airport & walking distance to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and entertainment in Old Town Scottsdale.
GOLF
oucampus.org

2434 S 83rd Dr

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Ryland at Heritage Point is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Ryland at Heritage Point is available for immediate move in! Home has brand new carpet and paint. It also features ceiling fans throughout, a covered patio, and comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. This is a corner lot with a greenbelt right across the street. There is also a community pool and the property is located near schools, shopping, and highway access.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

909 W Colter St

Spacious 2x2 - Welcome to Colter Park Apartments, where comfort and convenience meet to suit your needs! Live just steps away from the Metro Light Rail in a friendly community with premier amenities. Choose from a stylish studio,1BR, or 2BR available in three different model levels to suit your tastes and budget. You'll love Colter Park's fabulous location; minutes from downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment as well as being close to the I-17, Highway 51, and Central Avenue for easier commutes. Come Tour Today!
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

3030 N 24th Drive

3 Bed 2 Bath Town Home In Gated Community! - Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 3 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a huge storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids, Tenant responsible for electric and water. Hurry in they won't last long!!
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

6410 W Magnolia St

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool in Park at Terralea is available for immediate move in - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool in Park at Terralea is available for immediate move in! Weekly pool service is included in the rent. Home features all appliances except washer and dryer. Also features a kitchen island, vaulted ceilings, double sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bath, covered patio and a finished backyard. Property is conveniently located near schools, highway access and shopping.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

8213 W Alex Ave

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - This is a one story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,1677 square feet and is located at Fletcher Heights in Peoria. The interior features a split floor plan with a great room, kitchen with pantry & breakfast bar, dining room, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, separate tub/shower and double sinks in the master bathroom, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, cabinets and a sink, north/south exposure, covered patio, sprinkler/drip system and desert landscaping in the front & back yards.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

1410 E. Gary Dr

****POOL**** Chandler 3 Bed + Loft - Excellent location! 3 bedroom + Loft, 2.5 bath two story. Fresh paint and beautiful new flooring. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets & pantry. Family room with fireplace. Formal dining and living rooms. 1/2 bath on first level. Large master bedroom. Master bath has double sinks, separate tub / shower and walk in closet. Private Play Pool-Fenced. Great Chandler location! North/South exposure. Owner may allow a dog. No cats. No Smoking. www.rcpmaz.com.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

4808 N. 24th Street Unit 1324

Fabulous Optima Biltmore 13th Floor! - This unit has two bedrooms and two baths plus a den and wood-look tile plank flooring throughout. It is on the 13th Floor and has AMAZING views from the west to the NE. Optima Biltmore is the luxury location for those who like high-rise living in the Biltmore. The complex has underground, secured parking and a fitness center and entertainment/party room available as well.
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

15212 N. 90th Ave.

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH 2-STORY HOME IN PEORIA*** - ***NO PETS ALLOWED***. This is a 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, has 1465 square feet and is located at Summerwind in Peoria. The interior features a living room with a fireplace, kitchen with a pantry & breakfast bar, dining room, master bedroom with double closets and separate tub/shower & double sinks in the master bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, plant shelves, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry closet. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and grass landscaping in the front yard.
PEORIA, AZ
oucampus.org

10030 W Indian School Rd, Apt 155

Move In Ready Apartment In Peoria! New Carpet and Paint! - You've found your new home! This gorgeously updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo located in a gated community. New flooring throughout and freshly painted too! Just minutes from everything including freeways, shopping, and entertainment! Community features a heated pool spa, updated fitness center, and BBQ area. Come see it today!
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

14135 W Bent Tree Cir S

Litchfield Park charmer in a gated community - This charming home is located in the Litchfield Greens, Gated and Guarded Community. Open and airy great room concept floor plan with 3 Bedrooms. King bed in main suite, queen in guest bedrooms. South facing backyard private backyard features an inviting, heated swimming pool with spa, built-in BBQ and a cozy wood burning fireplace.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

8245 N 27th Ave

1x1 Trilogy - Experience what True Living should be - Trilogy - This home comes adorned with dark rose wood cabinets with soft touch drawers. Deep black and rose accents on the granite throughout your home. Recessed lighting, high neck faucets and energy star appliances are just a few of the finer touches you will experience. Full size washer and dryer, bow front tub and shower curtain with crisp clean lighting accent your new modern home.
REAL ESTATE
MATC Times

5734 N 76th St

Two Bedroom Unit Available Now! - Come check out this two bedroom one bathroom lower level unit in a 4 plex! Hardwood floors and fresh paint through out. Spacious kitchen and remodeled bathroom! Off street parking available. Pets welcome with additional fee. Please call 262-735-5989 ext 3 to set up...
MILWAUKEE, WI
oucampus.org

1601 & 1603 WEST DENTON LANE

Small Studio w/ utilities included - Nice studio apartment utilities included, fresh paint, A/C, nice quiet complex, long term residents. Close to Christown Mall for all shopping, Target, Costco stores. Great condition, 1yr lease, call Manager to see inside 602-367-5767 or apply online www.Peakinvprop.com. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available.
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

Baseline and Alma School

Perfect credit is not required. Pets are welcome under 35 lbs. Large walk-in closet in Master Bedroom. Balcony with every unit. Quaint property with Gas BBQ Grills.No criiminal background accepted here. Close to shopping, schools and golf courses. You will love your new home!. Location. Baseline and Alma School, Mesa,...
EDUCATION
oucampus.org

5202 N 8th Pl #35

1 bedroom 1 bath condominium in Imperial Plaza (Kensington Condominiums) is available for immediate move in! - 1 bedroom 1 bath condominium in Imperial Plaza (Kensington Condominiums) is available for immediate move in! Home has been completely redone and features granite counter tops, 18in tile, carpet in the bedroom, and includes all appliances. This is a corner unit with a large patio and is supported by a coin operated laundry room and has a community pool. Water and trash is included in rent. Property is close to schools, shopping, and highway access.
REAL ESTATE

