2134 E. Broadway Unit 2061

Reimagined luxury living at the Mandarin Oriental-Boston in the heart of Boston’s Back Bay. This 3 bedroom, corner unit features a brilliant, single level layout perfect for entertaining, walls of windows and a South-facing private balcony. Modern kitchen with custom Poggenpohl cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, Sub-Zero refrigerator and a Viking range with hood. Additional features include wide plank Mahogany floors, a gas fireplace, many built-ins with expansive storage, smart home controls, Lutron window treatments, and three full spa-inspired bathrooms. Enjoy the convenience of valet parking, a resident only lobby and 24 hour concierge. The Mandarin Oriental-Boston offers access to many of the hotel’s five star amenities including the highly regarded spa and much anticipated restaurant by Gordon Ramsay. Living here you will enjoy strolling over to Newbury Street, Copley Place, and the Prudential Center, all with endless options for dining, shopping and entertainment.
