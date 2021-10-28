CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Community Food Drive Thursday in St. Cloud

By Jim Maurice
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Several St. Cloud area community organizations are all coming together Thursday for a one-day food drive....

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

ROCORI Holds Craft Sale

COLD SPRING -- ROCORI High School is havening their annual craft sale on Saturday. They did not have it last year because of the pandemic. From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. they will have food, vendors and hands on classes. Child care will be available. Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at...
NEW ULM, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
New Ulm, MN
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Cloud, MN
96.7 The River

Annual Shop Small Crawl Takes Over St. Joe November 26-28

The city of St. Joseph takes the Small Business Saturday concept and turns it into a three-day affair. With November upon us, the holidays will also soon be here before we know it. Small Business Saturday is an annual event and shopping holiday that has gained traction over the past few years. Recognized the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Americans are encouraged to shop and support small local businesses rather than large corporations.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
96.7 The River

Great River Regional Library Kicks Off Year End Campaign

ST. CLOUD -- The Great River Regional Library has begun its traditional Year-End Campaign fundraiser. The library system plans to announce the extension of its 'fines-free efforts for 2022, but say they need the donations now before they can do that. Fines Free is the removal of overdue fines on late materials.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Minnesota House for Sale in the Worst Location EVER!

Good luck selling this house. I get that the market is strong, but this is a ridiculously bad location. It looks like a home that was there long before any of the roads around it were. And when they decided to construct the interstate, yes, interstate, the owner was a hold out and wouldn't sell or move and this is the result.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Perishable Food#Catholic Charities#Charity#Community Food Drive#Local Optimist Rotary#Lions Clubs#The Salvation Army#Schells Brewery
96.7 The River

The Holidays in St. Cloud- Stock Up on This Beverage

Entering into holiday time and a lot of parties, both personal and work related; got me thinking about all of the cheap wine I used to drink back in the day. And really, so did everyone else. Anything from a box of wine, that's class. To something like Boones Farm. That's one of those wines you don't even bother pouring into a glass to drink. You just swig it right out of the bottle. Again, classy.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

St. Cloud Welding Company Acquires Mankato Business

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud Business has acquired a business in Mankato. Central McGowan sells and services welding equipment, and has acquired Preferred Welder Sales in Mankato. This marks the third business bought by the company this year. The others include Metro Welding Supply in Minneapolis and Cabonic Gas...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

SCSU Reaches 99 Percent of Fundraising Goal

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University has reached 99 percent of it's fundraising goal for their Unleash the Future campaign. The campaign started in January of 2018 and aims to raise money for SCSU. Matt Andrew is the Vice President of University Advancement. He says as of October, they...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
96.7 The River

COVID-19 Patients at St. Cloud Hospital Up Again

CentraCare is reporting 90-plus patients with COVID-19 throughout their facilities in Central Minnesota. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week. He says more than 70 of those are at St. Cloud Hospital. These numbers are up from last week's numbers which saw 85 within CentraCare and 65 at St. Cloud Hospital. Morris says 75% are unvaccinated this week. Last week 85% were unvaccinated. He says the test positive rate within the community is 13%. Last week it was 12%.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Winter Parking Restrictions Return Monday

ST. CLOUD -- As we turn the calendar to November, it also marks the start of winter parking rules. Starting Monday, St. Cloud’s winter parking restrictions go into effect. It also marks the start of winter parking restrictions for the surrounding cities. Much of St. Cloud is covered by odd-even...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy