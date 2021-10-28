Community Food Drive Thursday in St. Cloud

Entering into holiday time and a lot of parties, both personal and work related; got me thinking about all of the cheap wine I used to drink back in the day. And really, so did everyone else. Anything from a box of wine, that's class. To something like Boones Farm. That's one of those wines you don't even bother pouring into a glass to drink. You just swig it right out of the bottle. Again, classy.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO