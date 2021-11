We, the County Board of Elections, hereby give notice that the Return Board appointed to compute and canvass the votes cast at the GENERAL ELECTION, held on Nov. 2, 2021 will convene in the Voter Registration Office, Lower Level, Lawrence County Government Center, 430 Court Street, Third Ward, New Castle, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:00 A.M., prevailing time, to compute and canvass the election returns, and to determine the eligibility of the provisional ballots, count military ballots, and to accumulate the write in votes.

NEW CASTLE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO