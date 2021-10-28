Flora Beauty To Launch MIND Naturals And Awe (Ô) CBD Skincare Brands With GlossWire

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, announced today that its Flora Beauty division has signed an agreement with GlossWire to feature its two skincare brands, MIND Naturals and Awe (Ô), on GlossWire's digital beauty marketplace. The campaign launch is expected to begin November 10 th, 2021.

GlossWire is an innovative global marketplace featuring a highly curated mix of emerging and established brands that are making an impact in the beauty and grooming spaces. Swipe technology and social integration tools give brands valuable real-time data and insights. The inclusion of Flora Beauty's brands underscores the appeal of these new brands and is expected to create significant awareness with the American consumer in advance of the holiday season.

"As GlossWire looks at innovation and trends in the beauty and wellness space, both MIND Naturals and Awe (Ô) fit the criteria of what we look for when bringing on both emerging and established beauty brands," stated Kimberly Carney, GlossWire Founder & CEO. "The fact that both are under the Flora umbrella allows us to have a larger conversation about how we can support them from a trend and technology perspective which is what the GlossWire marketplace excels at providing for both brands and the consumer."

"We are very excited to see an innovative technology platform like GlossWire seek our brands for their marketplace. This unique intersection of tech and beauty allows for discovery, storytelling, and a deeper understanding of the customer," said Luis Merchan, President and CEO of Flora Growth. "Partnering with a platform like GlossWire not only increases market awareness for MIND Naturals and Awe (Ô), but also allows us to further differentiate our brands by tailoring future products and offerings to our customers' needs."

This opportunity was realized on the back of major recognition for the Mind Naturals brand at the 2021 Cosmoprof North America ("CPNA") event. Specifically, Mind Naturals' CBD Rich Moisturizer was selected for its innovation in biodegradable packaging and featured in a report on the most trendsetting products from CPNA exhibitors produced in collaboration with renowned international beauty trend forecasting authority, BEAUTYSTREAMS. Additionally, Flora Beauty has commenced a campaign with revolutionary retailer SHOWFIELDS to feature MIND Naturals and Awe (Ô) at its flagship location in South Beach, Miami, as well as through its online store.

About GlossWire

GlossWire is a two-sided global marketplace offering a one-stop solution for personalization, innovation, and real-time insights. For the consumer, GlossWire offers organic discovery of worldwide beauty dedicated to curation, education and community with immersive swipe voting and feedback for the brands. Beauty brands can leverage that feedback to further expand their offering to consumers to improve and streamline their strategies. For more information, please visit https://www.glosswire.com/.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive. Visit www.floragrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social for more information.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: the size of markets for cannabis and cannabis products; the collaboration with third parties; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, or the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives not occurring, except as may be required by applicable law.

