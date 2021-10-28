CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Missguided Hits A New Milestone With The Launch Of Kidswear

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global fashion retailer Missguided debuts its first children's collection, MG Kids. Aiming to close the market gap in quality, trend-led kidswear at an affordable price, MG Kids is inspired by celebrity influence, on-trend casuals and the matching mommy & mini look.

Featuring fun bold colors, cheeky slogans, and elevated basics, MG Kids tailors the trendy, style-forward ranges offered to Missguided's core customer to little ones. The collection offers head-to-toe looks and seasonal must-haves including branded sweat sets, matching-back tees, puffer coats, varsity jackets, cozy winter knitted co-ords, and beanies. Design details like contrast quilting, bold checkerboard prints, tie dye and acid washes and ribbed and waffle textures in cool washed neutrals, easy pastels and of-the-moment pop colors characterize the debut collection.

Missguided's expansion into kidswear is a natural progression for the brand as a complement to the successful maternity range. The brand is now a one-stop-shop for the Missguided mom to style herself and build the wardrobe for her little one(s).

Nitin Passi, Missguided CEO, says, "The launch of MG Kids is an important addition to our growing portfolio of brands that continues to deepen our relationship with our customer. And because we've seen a strong positive customer reaction to our maternity range over the last year, it felt a natural next step to work on MG Kids for that part of her life, too."

Passi adds "MG Kids will be part of our core offering with new fashion lines landing throughout the year. And it goes without saying the brand will have the same ethos as the rest of what we offer - we'll be quick to react to what our customer tells us she wants so we can curate the right ranges, at the right time, at the right price."

MG Kids is offered in Baby (3-24 months), Toddler (2-4 years) and Kids (4-7 years). Prices range from $7 - $23 for Baby, $7 - $46 for Toddler and $10 - $50 for Kids.

MG Kids is now available to shop online at missguidedus.com.

Product & campaign imagery available here.

ABOUT MISSGUIDED: Missguided is a global fashion powerhouse, inspired by millennial women who are like-minded rebels that champion freedom of expression. Missguided is an inclusive movement open to all. We believe our audience is defined by a state of mind rather than a specific grouping or label.

Our purpose: To empower all women by inspiring self confidence in mind, body and potential.

Missguided is one of the fastest growing women's online retailers in the world. Founded in 2009 in the UK by Nitin Passi, it has become a leading fashion retailer, taking an agile approach that sees it deliver commercial and affordable product to its customers before trends hit. Learn more at Missguidedus.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Anna Clayton anna@bollare.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/missguided-hits-a-new-milestone-with-the-launch-of-kidswear-301410524.html

SOURCE Missguided

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Missguided fashion tycoon seeks £50m lifeline

The Manchester tycoon behind Missguided is battling to rescue the fast-fashion retailer as it risks becoming an early casualty of international supply chain convulsions. Nitin Passi, the multimillionaire who set up Missguided with a £50,000 loan from his father 11 years ago, has hired City crisis experts from AlixPartners to review radical options to restructure the company, sources told the Sunday Telegraph.
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

Moneycontrol Pro hits new milestone of 400,000 paying subscribers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Moneycontrol Pro, the subscription-based financial platform from Network18Media Investments Ltd, has become the only publisher in India to cross 400,000 paying subscribers. The platform has been able to achieve this feat in about 30 months after launch due to the unwavering support and...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Ralph Lauren Q2: Denim, Home Trends & Supply Chain Flexibility

Ralph Lauren sees the potential for growth in denim and in home goods. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
tvtechnology.com

Discovery Hits 20M DTC Sub Milestone

NEW YORK, N.Y.—Discovery has reported that its direct-to-consumer (DTC) efforts hit the 20 million sub milestone at the end of Q3 2021 and that its “next generation revenues” from subscription and advertising revenues generated from DTC products, as well as revenues from TV Everywhere, GO applications and other digital properties hit $425 million in the quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missguided Ceo#Baby
Footwear News

Designer Brands Celebrates 30 Years of Fabulous Footwear

Three decades in, and DSW remains a mainstay in the footwear segment – but the brand’s continued success is rooted in its growth mindset and ever-changing, diversified product assortment. Launched in 1969 by the Shonac Corporation, headquartered in Columbus, OH, the company’s first step was opening seven leased shoe departments across the state. Just over 20 years later, Shonac Corp. opened its first brick-and-mortar DSW store in Dublin, OH – and after decades of continued success in operating hundreds of stores across the U.S., DSW Inc. went public in 2005. After launching DSW.com in 2008, the brand set its sights on advancing omnichannel shopping experiences – inclusive of the launch of its DSW mobile app – and significant expansion. In 2018, DSW Inc. acquired both Town Shoes, Camuto Group, and a year later, changed its name to Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) to reflect its varied portfolio. And in 2021, DSW announced the exclusive distribution of Hush Puppies in North America. Today, the brand operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 700 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company®, and Shoe Warehouse® banners.
Robb Report

The British Are Coming: Four Leading Bespoke Makers Will Descend on the US for a Trunk Show Tour

Pop quiz: What’s better than your London tailor traveling stateside for the first time in over two years? Yep, you guessed it: Said tailor bringing a bespoke shirtmaker, shoemaker and spectacle maker with them. This is the promise of the London Collective, a new partnership of four British luxury brands who’ve banded together to give stylish American men (that’s you, of course) the trunk show they’ve always wanted—never more so than after two years of Covid-19 enforced deprivation. The bespoke collective can look after you from head to toe, as it’s is made up of Edward Sexton, Budd Shirtmakers, Gaziano & Girling...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Lee x Pendleton Collection Includes White Oak Fabrics

A new capsule collection by two heritage brands sums up the American outdoor-meets-workwear aesthetic. With nearly 300 years of textile and garment-making experience between them, Kontoor Brands-owned Lee and Pendleton Woolen Mills released Tuesday a men’s and women’s capsule collection that interprets their histories in contemporary style. The workwear-inspired collection includes original Lee styles like the Lee 101 Jean, Union-Alls and Storm Rider jacket, as well as men’s and women’s shirts. Each garment has been “remixed” with exclusively designed Pendleton patterns. Each legacy pattern from the family-owned lifestyle brand known for wool blankets, apparel, and accessories has been reimagined in new colorways...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
bozemanmagazine.com

TravelStorysGPS Soars to New Heights with Launching Its Milestone 200th Tour

TravelStorysGPS Soars to New Heights with Launching Its Milestone 200th Tour. Jackson Hole-based mobile technology company TravelStorysGPS is celebrating the launch of its 200th geolocated audio tour, which is dedicated to female champions of land conservation. The company now hosts the largest library of curated, geolocated U.S. audio tours on a professionally maintained platform, TravelStorys™.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Sourcing Journal

Why Polartec Picked Peppermint for Performance Fabrics

The all-natural ingredient will replace a metal-based agent in the material innovator’s line of performance fabrics. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
TheStreet

Express Announces National Rollout Of Innovative Community Commerce Program And Names Global Fashion Authority Rachel Zoe As Program's Lead Style Editor (Photo: Business Wire)

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (EXPR) - Get Express, Inc. Report today announces the national rollout of its Community Commerce program and names Global Fashion Authority Rachel Zoe as the program's Lead Style Editor. Launched in July 2021, the program offers fashion enthusiasts a way to style, inspire and earn commission. As Lead Style Editor, Zoe will give Express Style Editors the tools and knowledge to become the next generation of style experts and will lend her own style know-how to exclusive curations and design collaborations beginning later this year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Pangaia Plugs Into Hemp and Custom Jeans Trends with Unspun

Pangaia’s foray into the denim category is not a fleeting moment in textile innovation. Just three weeks after debuting its first-ever collection of gender-free jeans and denim jackets, the sustainability-focused materials science and apparel company is preparing for the launch of PANHemp, a range of hemp and organic cotton denim. For a second time, Pangaia partnered with Jonathan Cheung to develop the collection’s exclusive 13-ounce denim in collaboration with Turkish denim mill Orta. The entirely plant-based fabric is made with rain-fed hemp and organic cotton, and select washes in the collection are dyed with natural indigo. The fabric is then woven in...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Frame Just Unveiled Its First Biodegradable Jeans

These days, it can be difficult to discern which brands are just paying lip service to sustainability and which are making real commitments to lowering their carbon footprint—and with its new biodegradable jeans, Frame positions itself firmly in the latter category. The launch is an important new step for the brand. After all, the story of Frame, which now bills itself as an “American fashion brand,” began with denim. Its signature “Le Skinny de Jeanne” debuted in 2012, and seemingly overnight became one of the most coveted women’s jeans on the market—known for its soft wash, perfect fit and not-trying-too-hard minimal...
ENVIRONMENT
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Adidas Receives High Marks for ESG, Ugg Debuts Refurbishment Service + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 4, 2021: Adidas has been awarded an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Profile Score of 79 out of 100, following an assessment from rating agency S&P. Adidas also scored 6 points for “Preparedness,” which brings its overall ESG score to 85. This high score ranks Adidas as the sixth top performing company in ESG across all others rated by the S&P. “We have doubled down on our commitment to sustainability as a focus area in our ‘Own the Game’...
ENVIRONMENT
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
The Independent

Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

Internet sleuths have been unable to decide what a “black hole” visible on Google Maps is, after it was first revealed by a Reddit user.The black hole, which has three sides, was shared on Reddit last week by Kokoblocks who wrote: “what the F*** this looks nothing like an island”. Redditors went on to discuss whether or not the black hole was in fact an island, a portal to another world or a secret military base. Many searched Google Maps to find the black hole, which eventually turned out to be an atoll belonging to the Republic of Kirabiti,...
SOFTWARE
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
63K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy