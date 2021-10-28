CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Stock Soars On Hertz Deal. Are More Gains In The Offing?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla stock (NASDAQ : TSLA) rallied by a solid 32% over the last month (about 21 trading days) outperforming the S&P 500 which gained about 2.6% over the same period. While the gains over the last few weeks were driven by Tesla’s. better than expected Q3 delivery report and...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Zillow Stock Sinks After Q3 Earnings: 7 Analysts React To iBuying Shutdown

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) shares plunged 24.5% on Wednesday after the company reported an unexpected third-quarter loss and said it will be winding down its homebuying business. Zillow reported a third-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 95 cents on revenue of $1.74 billion. Both numbers missed consensus analyst estimates of a...
Forbes

What’s Next For UniQure Stock After A 10% Rise In A Month?

The stock price of uniQure, a gene therapy company, has seen a rise of 20% in a week, while it is up 10% over the last month. The recent rise can be attributed to its Q3 loss of $0.79 per share, which was better than the consensus estimate of $1.05 loss per share. However, the company’s revenue of $2.0 million was lower than $2.5 million consensus estimate. That said, the stock price movement for uniQure is partly based on development around its pipeline, for now. The company recently announced that the final 12 patients in the second cohort of the Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130, for the treatment of Huntington’s disease, are now cleared for enrollment, amid the positive recommendation by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board. Note that AMT-130, if approved, can garner over $2 billion in peak sales.
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Pounce on When the Market Crashes

Defensive stocks are relatively insensitive to the movements of the overall economy. Betting on a crash is usually a losing bet since the market generally goes up over the long term. That said, the Federal Reserve is poised to start reducing its support for the economy in general, which could be a catalyst for a major sell-off. If that happens, an investors should take a hard look at defensive stocks, which protect a portfolio during turbulent economic times -- starting with these three promising candidates.
MarketWatch

Ford stock rallies after move to buyback up to $5 billion of higher-yield debt

Shares of Ford Motor Co. rallied 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the auto maker said it launched a tender offer to repurchase up to $5.0 billion of higher-yielding debt. The tender offer is for debt including the 9.000% securities due April 2025 and the 9.625% securities due April 2030. In comparison, the yield on the 5-year Treasury notes closed at 1.19% on Wednesday while the 10-year Treasury yield closed at 1.60%. Ford's senior unsecured debt is rated Ba2 at Moody's, which is two notches below investment-grade status. Separately, the company and its Ford Motor Credit Co. financing subsidiary introduce its sustainable financing framework, which focuses on and paying for plans in vehicle electrification and other environmental and social areas. "Winning businesses are financially healthy and lead in sustainability -- it's not a choice, they rely on each other," said Chief Financial Officer John Lawler. The stock has soared 112.0% year to date through Wednesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 34.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 24.1%.
Forbes

Even At A Lowered Valuation, Don’t Buy Rivian’s IPO

Rivian (RIVN), an electric truck and delivery van manufacturer, is set to IPO next week with an expected valuation of ~$52 billion, the midpoint of its IPO price range. A $52 billion valuation is well below the $80 billion valuation the company originally sought, but it is still too high.
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
Truth About Cars

Elon Musk Says Tesla-Hertz Deal Has No Contract

Tesla shares took a dip on Tuesday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that its deal to provide Hertz with 100,000 electric vehicles had not been ratified with the signing of a contract. While this normally means the deal had not been finalized, the language used by Musk almost makes it sound like whatever Hertz had been claiming previously didn’t even matter.
spectrumnews1.com

5 things to know about the Hertz, Tesla, Uber deal

When the Hertz rental car company announced it would buy 100,000 Tesla Model 3s in late October, it was the biggest single order for electric vehicles ever. But just a few days later, Hertz CEO Mark Fields said he might double the order by 2023 and make as many as 150,000 of those Teslas available to Uber drivers through a program that launched in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego on Monday.
