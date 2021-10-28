Tesla Stock Soars On Hertz Deal. Are More Gains In The Offing?

The stock price of uniQure, a gene therapy company, has seen a rise of 20% in a week, while it is up 10% over the last month. The recent rise can be attributed to its Q3 loss of $0.79 per share, which was better than the consensus estimate of $1.05 loss per share. However, the company’s revenue of $2.0 million was lower than $2.5 million consensus estimate. That said, the stock price movement for uniQure is partly based on development around its pipeline, for now. The company recently announced that the final 12 patients in the second cohort of the Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130, for the treatment of Huntington’s disease, are now cleared for enrollment, amid the positive recommendation by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board. Note that AMT-130, if approved, can garner over $2 billion in peak sales.
