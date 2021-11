For some people, it may be too early for it to be declared 'the most wonderful time of the year,' but for others, we're here and we're ready for all things holiday flavored. In a press release on November 1st, Dunkin' announced their soon-to-be-launched holiday menu with some customer favorites, as well as a number of new seasonal drinks and snacks. Those who have an eye for the small details may also be excited to know they're rolling out new holiday cup designs, too.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO