Official Rules

Void outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of...

CNET

Federal COVID vaccine mandate: Rules, exclusions for people who aren't vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
U.S. POLITICS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Federal officials say vaccine mandate legal but protesters question the rule

The requirement at 3M was sparked by President Joe Biden's expected vax or test rule and mandates for federal contractors such as 3M. The new rule requires federally contracted employers like 3M and others to make their workers get vaccinated. Another rule, yet to be implemented, requires vaccination of employees at companies with 100 or more workers. The post Federal officials say vaccine mandate legal but protesters question the rule appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
CNET

Mandate for COVID-19 vaccine: Everyone required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Businesses with 100 or more employees have until Jan. 4 to implement the new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House announced during a briefing on Thursday. That means their employees will either need to show proof they've been fully vaccinated or produce a COVID-19 test at least once per week. Ahead of the mandate, some states and cities have already taken vaccine requirements into their own hands -- and it's working.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Axios

Fed revamps rules for officials, restricts trades after controversies

The Federal Reserve on Thursday announced significant changes to its rules regulating officials' financial activities following controversy last month over some officials' past trading practices. Why it matters: The rule revamp is a coda to the biggest scandal to hit the Fed in recent memory. Catch up quick: Recent financial...
U.S. POLITICS
Turnto10.com

Migrant caravan has 'no regard for the rule of law,' says ex-border official

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Thousands of migrants organized by QR code have reportedly forced their way through the Mexican National Guard on their way to the U.S. border. "The United States border control is overwhelmed, that's why we have large areas of the border wide open," said former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat.
IMMIGRATION
bondbuyer.com

Fed officials violated ethics rules with trading, Powell says

Senior Federal Reserve officials violated the central bank’s prohibition of stock trading that may appear improper, even if specific guidelines weren’t broken, Chair Jerome Powell said. “We didn’t imagine the problems that happened,” Powell said in a press briefing Wednesday. “They may have actually been, I don’t know this, but...
U.S. POLITICS
inquirer.com

Pandemic prompts officials to relax rules on home businesses

It took 16 years, a local election and a global pandemic for Jonathan Holtfreter to secure his right to teach tuba in peace. The retired music teacher, a resident of Ann Arbor, Michigan, had for decades supplemented his public school salary by teaching private lessons at a nearby music store or in his home’s soundproofed basement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arizona Mirror

Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans

The Arizona Supreme Court found that several provisions of the 2022 budget, including a controversial ban on face mask mandates in K-12 schools, violate a provision of the state constitution requiring individual bills to encompass a single subject.  The ruling will likely bring about a seismic shift in the way lawmakers craft future budgets.  Less […] The post Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

The Supreme Court is poised to make us all live under Texas’ gun laws

The Supreme Court is apparently preparing to send us a message: No matter where you live, no matter what you and your neighbors feel, you’ll have to live with the idea that just about anyone who wants to will be able to carry a gun in your community. If you’ve ever said, “I’m glad I don’t live in a place where people are armed,” you may no longer have any choice.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Biden hits the gas

President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios. Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

