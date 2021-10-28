CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capture Content That Is Out This World With OPPO This Halloween

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Halloween just around the corner; get your OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G ready to capture the witching hour in all its macabre glory.

Whether you want to create drama in your pictures and videos, experiment with light or focus on spooky expressions, the high-tech camera of OPPO's latest offering, the Reno6 Pro 5G, has got you covered for one of the most photo-worthy holidays of the year.

Packed into the minimalist, sophisticated design are cutting-edge features that are way ahead of the carve, allowing users to capture every moment of the festivities with ease. The industry's first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video and upgraded AI Highlight Video enable users to create a frighteningly good videography content, with a cinematic effect that will make people jump. Available on both the front and rear cameras, the DSR-like Bokeh effects can be applied to videos with just one click.

Halloween photography can be quite a daunting proposition, because all the action invariably starts when the sun goes down. But this is no obstacle for the Reno6 Pro 5G's mighty 50 MP AI quad camera that comes with a raft of innovative features which can make a world of difference. Creep it real while shooting those gallivanting ghosts, pumpkin patches, and a cavalcade of costumes in gloomy, eerie settings.

Halloween photography is largely about visual storytelling and the Reno6 Pro 5G enables users to tell a memorable story in a single frame. Equipped with an ultra-powerful imaging sensor behind the main camera - Sony IMX766 if you are looking to heighten a picture's dynamic range especially in low-light conditions,, which allows for professional-level nighttime shots of cute Jack-O-Lanterns and other Halloween décor.

Two sensors help the smartphone detect ambient light, the color temperature sensor and another hidden light sensor under the display, on both the front and back of the device, enabling 360-degree sensing. As a result, the accuracy of auto-brightness makes for a comfortable viewing experience, eliminating glare and the effects of environmental/ambience-related factors on performance.

Similarly, the phone's advanced auto focusing capabilities ensure that the main subject in video always remains in focus. And if you would like to play with shutter speed to perfectly snap some paranormal pictures, the embedded flash snaphot function has got you covered. The smartphone also provides creative post-production tools such as AI Palette for easy editing and fine-tuning to bring that ghoulish look to your pictures.

Users needn't worry about their battery mysteriously disappearing through the night either, as the Reno6 Pro 5G's 4500mAh battery features a bewitched, super fast 65W flash charge. In addition, the sleek design ensures the smartphone won't compromise your goal of winning a best costume competition, at just 7.99mm thick and weighing only 188grams.

Whether you're staying in and watching a scary movie or heading out dressed up as ghouls, vampires and witches, this Halloween rest assured you won't have to be petrified of low quality photos and videos with the Reno6 Pro 5G.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1672731/Halloween_Image.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capture-content-that-is-out-this-world-with-oppo-this-halloween-301410878.html

SOURCE OPPO

Country
Egypt
