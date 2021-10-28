CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) - Get Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated Report today reports its 2021 third quarter financial results. The earnings press release and a presentation used to accompany the webcast are accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website, located at the following link: http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings.

As previously announced, Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET. Both the presentation and access to the call are available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. A replay of the call will also be made available on the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website for three months following the event.

(Note: If clicking on the above links does not open up a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above URL into your browser's address bar.)

About Diebold Nixdorf Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) - Get Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated Report is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorfLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorfYouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-reports-2021-third-quarter-financial-results-301410750.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

