CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

HempFusion CBD Products (Photo: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO)("HempFusion" or the "Company"), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce the launch of HempFusion Ingestible and Topical CBD products into nearly 50 retail locations of a major Arizona grocer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005255/en/

According to Brightfield Group, the grocery channel will be the fastest growing channel for CBD products between 2021 and 2026. In 2021, CBD sales in this channel are expected to grow to $165 million, up 151% from 2020, and forecast to reach $769 million in 2026.

With products already available across the state, Arizona consumers have more than 20 HempFusion SKUs to choose from, including USDA Organic Certified Tinctures, Sleep and Stress Support Capsules, delicious Summer Cherry and Elderberry Gummies, and a variety of best-in-class over-the-counter (OTC) Topicals. In addition, four SKUs of HempFusion's wholly-owned subsidiary, Sagely Naturals, are on store shelves, including Relief & Recovery Cream, Active Roll-On, and Extra Strength Spray.

"We continue to make great progress expanding our retail footprint in order to capitalize on our strong brand portfolio and growing consumer trends in the CBD category," said Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Adding this new key grocery retailer in a market like Arizona which over-indexes on per-capita CBD consumption versus most other states, helps us gain greater share in the state, and positions the Company for future potential regulatory changes. Total store count for our products across the US is climbing, now exceeding the 15,000 locations we had communicated previously, and we expect to provide additional details about our brick & mortar progress with the release of our third-quarter financial results scheduled for mid-November," continued Dr. Mitchell.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

One of a select few CBD companies who are today fully prepared to meet or exceed expected FDA guidance, HempFusion Wellness Inc. is a leading health and wellness company whose family of premium consumer brands include HempFusion™, Sagely Naturals™, Apothecanna™, and Probulin Probiotics™, one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States according to SPINs reported data.

Utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, the HempFusion family of brands' product portfolio comprises 112 SKUs including USDA Organic Certified Tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, probiotic supplements and skin care products, a Doctor/Practitioner line, a White Label division and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion Wellness has 43 products under development.

Available from more than 15,000 US retail locations across all 50 states, HempFusion Wellness products are also available in China, Mexico, Ireland, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, South Korea and Canada and may be purchased online from each brand's website, The Probulin Store on Amazon.com, Alibaba's Tmall.com, the world's largest cross-border online marketplace, and a multitude of additional e-commerce sites.

For more information, visit www.hempfusion.com. Follow HempFusion on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, " forward-looking statements") that relate to HempFusion's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expansion of the Company's retail footprint, potential regulatory changes and the Company's other plans, focus and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond HempFusion's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under " Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and " Risk Factors" in the annual information form of the Company dated March 31, 2021, and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. HempFusion undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for HempFusion to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005255/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Flow Beverage Corp. To Commence Trading On OTCQX

Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW)(OTCQX:FLWBF) ("Flow" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company begins trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market (OTCQX) under the symbol "FLWBF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. The OTCQX Best Market is...
MARKETS
TheStreet

HempFusion Launches Ingestible And Topical CBD Products Into Another Top 15 US Supermarket Chain

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO)("HempFusion" or the "Company"), a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce that another Top 15 US supermarket chain has launched HempFusion products in the Southeast United States. HempFusion's OTC (Over-the-Counter)) Pain Relief Cream will be added to approximately 400 stores and HempFusion's Ingestible and Topical CBD products will now be available in 75 targeted stores.
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

Onris CBD Gummies (UK & Australia)“Dr OZ” reviews – Price, Shark Tank, Scam

Onris CBD Gummies UK : The empowering supplement is free from side effect and meant to induce Your mental Wellness. The anxiety in life can take away your happiness and mental satisfaction. Instead of facing issues constantly in your life, place an order for Onris CBD Gummies and get the most perfect life ahead. Your life should be about fulfillment and contentment. Until and unless, the cognitive ability is not up to the mark, it becomes difficult to you satisfied. Because of mental exertion, there can be physical sickness taking place.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Allied Copper Completes RTO And Commences Trading On The TSX-V

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) (the "Company" or "Allied Copper"), is pleased to announce the completion of the RTO transaction reported by the Company on May 26, 2021 (See News Release May 26, 2021). Allied Copper would also like to provide an update on activity and exploration work that has been done on the Silver King Property (SK Property), Eastern Nevada, USA. The SK Property lies approximately 104 kilometres (65miles) South of the Robinson Mine (owned by KGHM) at Ely, Nevada, USA.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
TheStreet

Snakes & Lattes Inc. (OTC: FUNN) Releases Interim Shareholder Update On Positive Sales Trends, Extension Of Support For Restaurants In Canada

Chicago, IL, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hello from Chicago, we are excited to share some good news on the state of our business. Heading into the holiday season, we are encouraged by many positive developments for Snakes & Lattes, and we wanted to update our shareholders on our progress between our regularly scheduled quarterly communication.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Keer America Delivers Superb US Quality Yarns and Customer Service

Today, Keer America’s manufacturing plants are capable of producing 1,000,000 pounds of 100 percent U.S. cotton yarn per week, including KPOE, Combed and Carded Ring-Spun and Amsler yarns. They also plan to add two new independent production facilities on their 165-acre property in Indian Land, South Carolina. Facilities that ill create at least 500 American jobs. Keer America entered the U.S. textile industry market in 2013. In 2015, they began their ﬁrst Open End production of high-quality yarns using 100 percent U.S. cotton. Soon after, in 2018, Keer America expanded productions and launched a new state-of-the-art ring spinning operation. By joining...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SpartanNash (Graphic: Business Wire)

Food solutions company SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) has launched an in-store fundraiser running through Nov. 7 to help families struggling with food insecurity. The program makes it easy for grocery shoppers to make a quick donation at the checkout register and for each local store team to select the food pantry in their community most in need of support. The SpartanNash Foundation will also make monetary donations to support infrastructure improvements and other food pantry needs.
CHARITIES
TheStreet

Ileana McAlary (Photo: Business Wire)

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced Ileana McAlary is joining the Company as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary, effective Nov. 15. McAlary will lead the legal function and report to SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. This press release features multimedia. View...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Wire#Hempfusion Wellness Inc#Cbdhf#The Company#Brightfield Group#Topicals#Relief Recovery Cream#Co Founder
signalscv.com

Eagle Hemp Cbd Gummies Shark Tank (Scam Or Legit 2021) Exposed Customer Review

The novel corona virus is affecting the daily lives of people again. It has now created a mutant virus to attack the human race. These conditions can cause panic, anxiety, and stress in people. Many CBD products are available on the market to help with all these mental depression symptoms and pain relief. Many people are skeptical about edible CBD products’ legality and safety. We would like to inform our clients that cannabinoids in the majority of US states are now legal. These are hemp extracts without any psychoactive compounds.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Woonsocket Call

American Premium Water Corporation (HIPH) Identified Among Market Leaders in the Global CBD Beverage Market

American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Identified Among Market Leaders in the Global CBD Beverage Market in Two Industry Reports. American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces that it has been identified as a market leader in the global CBD beverage market along with Heineken, Molson Coors, Canopy Growth Corporation, Alkaline Water Company, and other industry players. The reports were commissioned by BigMarket Research and Win Market Research. Both industry reports were not paid for by the Company, nor did the Company or any related third party pay for inclusion in the reports.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bostonnews.net

How to Choose the Perfect CBD Product for You

If you've never purchased CBD products before, it's only natural to not know where to begin. You might know that some people have found them beneficial, but you can't always be sure what products will suit your needs the best or where you should even source your products. Before you end up purchasing something unsatisfactory or unsuitable, consider taking these actions below first.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

HempFusion's Ingestible & Topical CBD Products Hit Arizona's Grocery Shelves, Shoppers Are Loving Them

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB: 8OO) revealed Thursday it has launched its Ingestible and Topical CBD products into nearly 50 retail locations of a major Arizona grocer. The Colorado-headquartered company already has more than 20 of its SKUs available across The Grand Canyon State, including USDA organic-certified tinctures, sleep...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
TheStreet

Figure 1 - Relationship Of Known Structural Trends Relative To Existing Mineral Deposits And Exploration Targets. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) ("Vista" or the "Company") today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which were highlighted by reported cash of $16.0 million and substantial progress toward completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") for Vista's 100% owned Mt Todd gold project ("Mt Todd" or the "Project"). All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Holiday Spend Trends (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the Amex Trendex 1, a trend report from American Express (AXP) - Get American Express Company Report, 61% of US consumers surveyed agree holiday plans will look different in 2021 and beyond. As new holiday spending, entertainment, and travel trends emerge, holiday essentials put on hold by the pandemic will also return: 71% of consumers surveyed indicate that they will celebrate the holidays with more family members and loved ones in-person than last year and 38% of consumers surveyed agree they will spend more on the holidays this year in anticipation of a more celebratory season.
SMALL BUSINESS
TheStreet

Flora Beauty To Launch MIND Naturals And Awe (Ô) CBD Skincare Brands At SHOWFIELDS

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, announced today that its Flora Beauty division has signed an agreement with SHOWFIELDS to feature its two skincare brands, MIND Naturals and Awe (Ô), at its flagship location in South Beach, Miami, as well as through its online store. The campaign launch is expected to begin November 8 th, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Design Of HT Aero 6th-Gen Flying Car (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868) today revealed a series of crucial innovations at its annual 1024 Tech Day, including the latest and most sophisticated version of its in-house developed advanced driver assistance system XPILOT 3.5 and XPILOT 4.0, the design of new generation road-capable flying car, major supercharging technology breakthroughs, and robotic innovations, forming the key components of the company's smart mobility ecosystem.
CARS
signalscv.com

Cannaleafz CBD Reviews – Does Cannaleafz Gummies CBD Work? (Scam or Legit)

CBD products are gaining quite a bit of popularity in the market lately. This is because many new studies indicate the positive impacts these can have on one’s health. Users of various CBD products have indicated a reduction in pain, discomfort, as well as mental relaxation and calmness. Certain people have also indicated seeing better sleep patterns after regular use of CBD. However, it is imperative for one to make sure that they are making sure of a proper CBD product that is made using safe and pristine CBD. This review will take a closer look into one such product, CannaLeafz CBD. Get CannaLeafz CBD Gummies From Its Official Website.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheStreet

"Construction DEI Talks" Is A Joint Production Of Granite Construction And Rosendin. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Granite (GVA) - Get Granite Construction Incorporated Report announced today the release of the first Construction DEI Talks podcast. This new podcast is produced in partnership with Rosendin and is co-hosted by Granite Vice President of Inclusive Diversity, Jorge Quezada; Rosendin Director of Lean Culture, Stephanie Roldan; and Granite Inclusive Diversity Business Partner, Aby Combs.
CONSTRUCTION
Mercer Island Reporter

Green Otter CBD Gummies (Review) Critical Details Exposed!

The body needs several nutrients such as vitamins and minerals to perform its functions effectively. However, we cannot consume all of these nutrients daily. This would make for a challenging task for what the body needs through food alone. Today, health supplements are considered a great way to consume these...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
63K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy