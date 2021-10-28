CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Employee-Related Concerns Top Of Mind For Mid-Sized Businesses According To A New Report From QBE North America And The Association For Corporate Growth®

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial, digital, business interruption and pandemic concerns top the list of macro risks for mid-sized business leaders, according to the second annual Mid-Sized Company Risk Report from QBE North America and the Association for Corporate Growth ®. When analyzing the specific risks, or micro risks, QBE found employee-related issues to be a common theme with six of the top 10 micro risks involving employees.

"In today's environment, it's no surprise that leaders we surveyed expressed a variety of worries about their employees," says Tom Fitzgerald, President of QBE North America's Specialty & Commercial insurance business. "They're concerned about how to attract and retain talent, how to keep them healthy and safe, how to pay for the rising costs of employee benefits, and how to combat internal bias and a lack of a diversity framework. They are also concerned about heightened risks of fraud and cybersecurity with so many employees currently working from home."

QBE North America's 2021 Mid-Sized Company Risk Report, produced in partnership with the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG), is based on a survey fielded in August 2021 of executives in a variety of risk management roles at companies with $200 million to $3 billion in revenue from a cross section of industries. Now in its second year, the report discusses the macro and micro risks that most concern mid-sized company executives, whether companies have risk management plans in place to address each of these risks, and their top needs for reducing their risk exposure.

When mid-sized company executives were asked about their top needs for reducing risk exposure, "risk management advice customized to my industry or business" ranked highest at 56%. "Insurance products more customized to my business's needs" ranked as the second highest at 48%. This desire for customized advice and products may stem from the disparate impact the pandemic and other recent events have had on different companies and industries. Additionally, the percentage of mid-sized companies saying they had unmet needs related to understanding and reducing their risk exposure increased to 67% in 2021 from 58% in 2020. Interest in interacting with an insurer's loss/risk control department also increased significantly since 2020, with four in five now "very interested" in doing so.

"Mid-sized companies are operating in one of the most challenging risk environments in recent history, and their leaders are becoming more demanding in their approach to risk management. They are seeking customized solutions, a greater understanding of their needs and more interaction with their insurers," says Fitzgerald. "We are committed to helping our mid-sized business customers and broker partners predict, prepare for, and protect against risks with solutions tailored to their unique situation."

Additional 2021 Key Findings

  • COVID is still very much on business leaders' minds as a top risk, but even after spending 18 months in a global pandemic, fewer than half (46%) of companies surveyed have a mitigation strategy for pandemic-associated risks.
  • Concern about climate change grew significantly as a macro concern since 2020. The research showed that concern about behavioral change and pressure from eco-friendly stakeholders has increased significantly. However, climate change is at the bottom of the list of concerns, and is also the least likely to have a mitigation strategy.
  • Two-thirds of mid-sized businesses have unmet needs related to reducing risk exposure, with "digital assets protection/coverage" (17%) topping the list and "risk management expertise provided by industry" (15%) coming in a close second, both up significantly from 2020.
  • Among the middle to bottom third of the macro risks that respondents cited as most concerning, a gap exists between the level of concern and having a mitigation strategy in place. By contrast, little to no gap exists among respondents' top concerns, suggesting that mid-sized companies may lack the resources to address all but their most pressing risks.
  • There was a general rise overall in Business Interruption concerns in 2021, with "fragile supply chain risks" and "facility shutdowns" identified as the top micro risks within this category.
  • Regulatory/Legislative risk made the biggest jump of any macro risk, going from eighth in 2020 to sixth in 2021. "Changes in regulations" topped the list of regulatory/legislative micro risk concerns this year (40%), vaulting to the second highest micro risk overall.
  • When looking at Litigation risks, "wage/hour violations" rose significantly as a top concern, perhaps due to companies putting greater demands on existing employees to manage through the labor shortage.

"By documenting the risks facing mid-sized businesses along with gaps in mitigation efforts, this research highlights areas where companies stand to benefit from outside capital and expertise," says Kathryn Mulligan, Content Director for ACG's Media Group. "ACG members are dedicated to driving growth in the middle market, and this report's findings further underscore the vital role for investors, insurers and advisors in helping companies navigate an increasingly complex risk environment."

Results of the full report are available at www.qbe.com/us/risk-report.

The survey was conducted by the independent market research firm HawkPartners from August 5 to August 17, 2021, and included more than 300 decision makers at U.S. companies. The report's findings will be featured in an upcoming issue of ACG's official publication, Middle Market Growth ® Magazine.

About QBE North AmericaQBE North America is a global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters most. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2020 of $4.775 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us, or follow QBE North America on Twitter @QBENorthAmerica.

About the Association for Corporate Growth Founded in 1954, ACG is the premier M&A dealmaking community with 59 chapters worldwide. ACG's global network comprises more than 100,000 middle-market professionals who invest in, own and advise growing companies. ACG's mission is to drive middle-market growth. ACG reaches its audience through its content-rich media channels, including its award-winning flagship publication Middle Market Growth ®, which dives into emerging trends; GrowthTV, which brings those stories to life; and podcasts that provide in-depth conversations with industry thought leaders. Learn more at acg.org, or follow ACG on Twitter @ACGGlobal.

About HawkPartnersHawkPartners is a full-service marketing strategy and market research firm that blends insightful customer research with distinctive marketing strategies for global leaders. We partner with Fortune 500 clients across the Americas, Europe and Asia to solve tough marketing challenges. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has offices in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Learn more at HawkPartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/employee-related-concerns-top-of-mind-for-mid-sized-businesses-according-to-a-new-report-from-qbe-north-america-and-the-association-for-corporate-growth-301410422.html

SOURCE QBE North America

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Tecnoglass To Attend The Baird 51st Annual Global Industrial Conference

Barranquilla, Colombia, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass , Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS ) (" Tecnoglass " or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, today announced that the Company will attend the Baird 51 st Annual Global Industrial Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. Announces Extension Of Deadline To Complete Business Combination

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VMACU, VMAC, VMACW) ("VMAC" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that, on November 3, 2021, its sponsor, Vistas Media Sponsor, LLC (the "Sponsor"), requested that VMAC extend the date by which VMAC has to consummate a business combination from November 11, 2021 to February 11, 2022 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the second of two three-month extensions permitted under VMAC's governing documents. In connection with such Extension, the Sponsor has notified VMAC that it intends to cause an aggregate of $1,000,000 to be deposited into VMAC's trust account on or before November 11, 2021. The Extension provides VMAC with additional time to complete its proposed business combination with Anghami Inc. ("Anghami"), the leading music streaming platform and service in the Middle East and North Africa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Mullen Automotive Updates Investors On Post Merger Share Count

BREA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . ("Mullen" or the "Company"), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive stock-for-stock reverse merger agreement with Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE ) in which Mullen's stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company, announces today that the number of fully diluted shares upon completion of the merger will be 32% less than the 75 million shares originally contemplated in the merger agreement with Nete Element, Inc.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

High Wire Networks Closes Acquisition Of Wholesale Voice And Data Network Services Provider

Acquisition of Secure Voice Corp. Provides Additional Recurring Revenue Stream and Nearly 200 Channel Partners. BATAVIA, Ill., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks Inc . (the "Company" or "High Wire") (OTCQB: SGSI), a global provider of technical, professional, electrical and cybersecurity services, announced today the Company has finalized its agreement to acquire the business of Secure Voice Corp. (SVC), a wholesale network services provider with facilities in the Northeast and carrying traffic across the United States.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Company#Washington Dc#Qbe North America And#Digital#Qbe North America#Specialty Commercial
TheStreet

The SynBio Innovation Accelerator, A Collaboration Between Codexis And Casdin Capital, Enables $10 Million Investment In Molecular Assemblies, Inc.

Funding to accelerate MAI's go-to-market strategy as the enzyme engineering phase nears completion. Represents the second early-stage company investment enabled by the SynBio Innovation Accelerator. REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Red Violet To Participate In The RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media And Telecommunications Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (RDVT) - Get Red Violet, Inc. Report, a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced that it will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Derek Dubner, Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel MacLachlan, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual 1-on-1 meetings.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Mechanical Technology Announces Name And Ticker Change To Soluna Holdings (SLNH)

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (MKTY) , the parent company of EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business, today announced that it has completed its official name change to Soluna Holdings, Inc. and new ticker symbol for its common stock to SLNH and SLNHP for its preferred stock. The ticker change is scheduled to become effective on November 4 th.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Place
Sydney
thedp.com

University City sees fifth fastest office rent growth in North America from 2019 to 2021

University City has experienced the fifth fastest office rent growth in North America between 2019 and 2021, according to commercial real estate firm CBRE. CBRE published a report on Oct. 27 which showed that University City has increasingly attracted companies looking for space near universities and research centers. According to the report, as of 2019, around 30 development projects have been completed, therefore adding office space inventory and increasing rent prices.
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
insurancebusinessmag.com

Mid-sized businesses' top risk concerns revealed

Financial, digital, business interruption and pandemic concerns are the top macro risks for mid-sized business leaders, according to a new report from QBE North America and the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG). When analyzing specific risks, or micro risks, employee-related issues were a common theme, with six of the 10 top micro risks involving employees, QBE found.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Ecopetrol Reports Of The Appointment Of The New Corporate Vice President Of Strategy And New Businesses Of Ecopetrol S.A.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) (the "Ecopetrol" or the "Company") hereby reports that starting November 1, 2021, Nicolás Azcuénaga Ramírez has been appointed as the new Corporate Vice President of Strategy and New Businesses, taking over for Juan Manuel Rojas. Nicolás Azcuénaga is a business administrator from Colegio de Estudios Superiores de Administración (CESA), has a diploma from Manchester University & International Compliance Association and has more than 20 years of work experience, 16 of them in the Oil & Gas industry.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

As North America Returns To Work And School, Businesses Adopt New Measures For Elevator Safety

BRONX, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As North American workers and students begin to return to offices and classrooms, they can feel confident stepping back into elevators using CleanCab™ by GAL featuring ActivePure Technology®. CleanCab by GAL is a new elevator purification device powered by ActivePure, which is proven to neutralize viruses in the air and on surfaces, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, providing active 24/7/365 disinfection.
Reuters

Analysts cut Asia's corporate earnings estimates on growth concerns

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Asian companies' earnings have been downgraded for the first time in 16 months, data shows, on concerns over slowing growth in China and on worries that higher inflation and supply chain disruptions would weigh on profits. According to Refinitiv IBES estimates data, MSCI Asia-Pacific companies' earnings...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bionano Genomics Announces The Appointment Of Stephanie Hoyle As VP Corporate Marketing And Alex Helm As VP Strategic Product Marketing

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), developer of the Saphyr ® system that uses optical genome mapping (OGM) for the detection and analysis of structural variants (SVs), today announced that two former Illumina executives, Stephanie Hoyle and Alex Helm, have joined the Company as vice presidents of Corporate Marketing and Strategic Product Marketing, respectively. Together, they bring 22 years of experience in the genomics space and 36 years of experience in marketing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheStreet

Bluebird Bio Completes Planned Business Separation

Bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) - Get bluebird bio, Inc. Report today announced the company has completed the tax-free spin-off of its oncology programs and portfolio into 2seventy bio, Inc., an independent, publicly-traded company. bluebird bio will continue its work focused on severe genetic disease, with three near-term opportunities to bring transformative gene therapies to patients and their families in the U.S. 2seventy will begin regular-way trading on the NASDAQ under the stock ticker symbol "TSVT" on November 5, 2021. bluebird bio will continue to trade under the stock ticker symbol "BLUE."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Demandbase Announces Collaboration With Microsoft B2B Customer Data Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , a B2B go-to-market leader, today announced it has been selected by Microsoft, along with its companies InsideView and DemandMatrix, to further strengthen the B2B partner ecosystem for new B2B features coming to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights . Microsoft's Customer Data Platform (CDP), Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, will work with Demandbase to offer custom-built connectors for Demandbase, InsideView and DemandMatrix. While Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights has been available for B2C customers for the past two years, this collaboration brings the same level of rich functionality to the B2B space as Microsoft brings these new capabilities to its CDP.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Report: Future-Proofing the Fashion Business Begins with Flexibility

As the fashion industry endures a period of unprecedented unpredictability, responsiveness and adaptability will separate companies that successfully swim through the storm from those that sink. With the situation changing almost daily and lengthening lead times, accurately predicting demand at the start of long production cycles has become a greater challenge. And between Covid-19 outbreaks in factories and shipping delays, it is now up in the air whether goods will be finished or make it to their destination on time. Once merchandise is made, planning out inventory allocation for fulfillment is now more complex since shoppers are switching between multiple channels. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheStreet

CARS Acquires CreditIQ Automotive Fintech Platform, Enabling Instant Financing For Consumers, Dealers And Lenders

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. (CARS) - Get Cars.com, Inc. Report ("CARS" or the "Company"), a leading automotive marketplace platform that provides a robust set of industry-specific digital solutions, announces it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire CreditIQ, a cutting edge automotive fintech platform that provides instant online loan screening and approvals to facilitate online car buying. Consideration for the transaction will be $30 million at closing, funded using cash on hand, with the potential for up to an additional $50 million in performance-based cash consideration to be earned over the next three years. The transaction is expected to close this month.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Flow Beverage Corp. To Commence Trading On OTCQX

Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW)(OTCQX:FLWBF) ("Flow" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company begins trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market (OTCQX) under the symbol "FLWBF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. The OTCQX Best Market is...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
63K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy