CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

BNCCORP, INC. Announces Special $6.00 Per Share Cash Dividend

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNCCORP, INC. (BNC or the Company) (OTCQX Markets: BNCC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special, one-time cash dividend of $6.00 per share of BNCCORP, INC. common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to holders of record on November 24, 2021. The aggregate payment to be made in connection with the dividend will be approximately $21.6 million.

BNC Chairman Michael Vekich said, "The special cash dividend, which is the second special cash dividend to be paid in 2021, illustrates a capital management philosophy that includes the return of capital to shareholders in excess of what is invested to maintain our businesses, deployed for profitable investments, or retained as a capital reserve and liquidity buffer for the Company and BNC National Bank. The special dividend demonstrates our continuing confidence in our financial strength despite a volatile economy that we will continue to monitor as we make decisions regarding capital management and deployment."

About BNCCORP, INCBNCCORP, INC., headquartered in Bismarck, N.D., is a registered bank holding company dedicated to providing banking and wealth management services to businesses and consumers in its local markets. The Company operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona, from 11 locations. BNC also conducts mortgage banking from 11 locations in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan, Arizona, and North Dakota.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, capital allocation, return of capital to shareholders and business of BNC. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "at the present time". "plan", "optimistic", "intend", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "future" and other expressions relating to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations regarding future capital allocation and return of capital to shareholders, future market conditions and our ability to capture opportunities and pursue growth strategies, our expected operating results such as revenue growth and earnings and our expectations of the effects of the regulatory environment or the current pandemic on our earnings for the foreseeable future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of the current and future pandemics, the impact of current and future regulation; the risks of loans and investments, including dependence on local and regional economic conditions; competition for our customers from other providers of financial services; possible adverse effects of changes in interest rates, including the effects of such changes on mortgage banking revenues and derivative contracts and associated accounting consequences; risks associated with our acquisition and growth strategies; and other risks which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, all statements in this news release, including forward-looking statements, speak only of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bnccorp-inc-announces-special-6-00-per-share-cash-dividend-301410805.html

SOURCE BNCCORP, INC.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

BrightSphere Announces Fixed Price Tender Offer

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) - Get BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. Report today announced its plan to launch a fixed price tender offer to purchase up to 33,300,000 shares of its common stock (the "Shares") at a purchase price of $31.50 per share (the "Purchase Price"). On November 3, 2021, the closing price of BrightSphere's common stock was $30.13 per share. The tender offer is expected to commence today and to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on December 6, 2021, unless the offer is extended.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

PROG Holdings Commences Cash Tender Offer To Purchase Up To $425 Million Of Common Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) , the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, today announced the commencement of a "modified Dutch auction" tender offer (the " Tender Offer") to purchase for cash up to $425 million in value of shares of its common stock, par value $0.50 per share (the " Shares"), or such lesser amount of the Shares as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a single per Share price of not less than $44.00 per share and not more than $50.00 per share, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Fossil Group, Inc. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) - Get Fossil Group, Inc. Report announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after market close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. The call can be accessed live on the Company's investor relations website at www.fossilgroup.com/investors and will also be archived for replay.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

EMagin To Announce Third-Quarter 2021 Results On November 12, 2021

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation or the "Company," (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays for high-resolution, AR/VR and other near-eye imaging products, today announced it will release results for the third quarter on November 12, 2021.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Missouri State
TheStreet

Mullen Automotive Updates Investors On Post Merger Share Count

BREA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . ("Mullen" or the "Company"), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive stock-for-stock reverse merger agreement with Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE ) in which Mullen's stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company, announces today that the number of fully diluted shares upon completion of the merger will be 32% less than the 75 million shares originally contemplated in the merger agreement with Nete Element, Inc.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. Announces Extension Of Deadline To Complete Business Combination

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VMACU, VMAC, VMACW) ("VMAC" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that, on November 3, 2021, its sponsor, Vistas Media Sponsor, LLC (the "Sponsor"), requested that VMAC extend the date by which VMAC has to consummate a business combination from November 11, 2021 to February 11, 2022 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the second of two three-month extensions permitted under VMAC's governing documents. In connection with such Extension, the Sponsor has notified VMAC that it intends to cause an aggregate of $1,000,000 to be deposited into VMAC's trust account on or before November 11, 2021. The Extension provides VMAC with additional time to complete its proposed business combination with Anghami Inc. ("Anghami"), the leading music streaming platform and service in the Middle East and North Africa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Onconova Therapeutics To Provide Corporate Update And Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 11, 2021

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) - Get Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company intends to release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Management plans to host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on that day to discuss these results and provide an update on its pipeline programs.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnc#Board Of Directors#Special Dividend#Company#Bnc National Bank#Incbnccorp Inc
TheStreet

VistaGen Therapeutics To Report Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results And Recent Developments On November 10, 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc . (VTGN) - Get VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. Report, a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast, reporting its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and reviewing recent accomplishments and anticipated upcoming milestones, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Flow Beverage Corp. To Commence Trading On OTCQX

Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW)(OTCQX:FLWBF) ("Flow" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company begins trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market (OTCQX) under the symbol "FLWBF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. The OTCQX Best Market is...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Mechanical Technology Announces Name And Ticker Change To Soluna Holdings (SLNH)

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (MKTY) , the parent company of EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business, today announced that it has completed its official name change to Soluna Holdings, Inc. and new ticker symbol for its common stock to SLNH and SLNHP for its preferred stock. The ticker change is scheduled to become effective on November 4 th.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend And Intent To Resume Share Repurchases

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) - Get Dine Brands Global, Inc. Report, the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar ® and IHOP ® restaurants, today announced that its Board of Directors declared and approved a cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend will be payable on January 7, 2022 to the Company's stockholders of record at the close of business on December 20, 2021. The Company also announced it intends to resume opportunistic repurchases of its common stock.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

HomeStreet Announces A $20 Million Expansion Of Our Share Repurchase Program And Common Stock Dividend Of $0.25 Per Share

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) or ("HomeStreet"), the parent company of HomeStreet Bank (the "Bank" and together with HomeStreet, the "Company"), today announced that the Board of Directors has approved an expansion of our share repurchase program, subject to the approval or nonobjection of its regulators, and a $0.25 per share quarterly dividend.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Piper Sandler Companies Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results; Declares Special Dividend Of $3.00 Per Share And Quarterly Dividend Of $0.55 Per Share

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) - Get Piper Sandler Cos. Report has released its most recent financial results. The complete earnings release can be found on the firm's website at pipersandler.com/earnings. ABOUT PIPER SANDLER. Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) - Get Piper Sandler Cos. Report is a leading investment bank driven to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kitco.com

Newmont declares quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company noted that declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) - Get Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Class A Report today announced its board of directors declared a regular quarterly $0.01 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 13, 2021.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

The National Security Group, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

On October 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of The National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) - Get National Security Group Inc Report, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share. This cash dividend is payable on November 30, 2021, to shareholders of record November 8, 2021. About The National Security...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
63K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy