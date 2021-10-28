CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underrated Josh Sapp 'Ready to Grind' at Dream School Clemson

By JP Priester
In-state legacy recruit Josh Sapp announced a commitment to Clemson last week and the tight end from Greeneville recently talked with All Clemson about the kind of player the Tigers are getting.

Making a college commitment can be one of the most important decisions of a young athlete's career. For Josh Sapp, though, the decision was pretty simple.

The in-state legacy recruit out of Greeneville committed to Clemson last week, just days after officially announcing an offer from the Tigers. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound tight end found everything he was looking for in the school just down Interstate-85.

"Clemson is just overall a great program," Sapp told All Clemson. "Academically, they are the best of the schools I had, and also I know the competition level is going to be at the highest level at Clemson. So I will be able to be the best player I can be."

However, while the decision might have been easy, the road to making that decision was a little more difficult. Sapp had to be patient.

The Tigers were waiting on a decision from Oscar Delp, a tight end out of Georgia. When Delp announced a commitment to the Bulldogs on October 13, that patience paid off, as Sapp announced an offer the very next day.

"It felt great to finally get the offer I’d been waiting on," Sapp said. "My parents and coaches told me to trust the process and I trusted it and I was blessed with my dream school."

Ups and Downs: Clemson Rallies Late to Knock Off Florida State

Looking back over the ups and downs in Clemson's 30-20 win over Florida State.

Clemson Survives FSU Scare

Halftime Analysis: Clemson Leads FSU 17-13

Clemson got big plays from Will Shipley, D.J. Uiagalelei and Phil Mafah to build a halftime lead, but it wasn't all pretty.

The legacy recruit is the son of former Clemson quarterback turned linebacker Patrick Sapp, who starred for the Tigers back in the '90s and was eventually a second-round pick by the Chargers in the 1996 NFL Draft. While Sapp loves the idea of playing at the same school as his father, he's also ready to blaze his own trail.

"It is going to be great playing at the same school my dad went to," Sapp said. "But at the end of the day I have to handle my business and focus on my own goals, but still represent our family well."

Sapp is arguably one of the more underrated tight ends in the 2022 recruiting class. Through the season's first five games the tight end has already racked up 21 catches for 585 yards and five touchdowns.

The fact that he's been largely overlooked by the recruiting services isn't something Sapp wastes much time thinking about, but at the same time, he feels he's underrated and is determined to prove it.

"I don’t really pay attention to all of the stars and rankings but I know for sure I’m underrated," Sapp said. "I just have to go out and show people what they are missing out on and keep grinding."

As for the type of player the Tigers are getting, Sapp is the consummate teammate and appears to be a perfect fit culturally.

"Clemson is definitely getting a player that loves to work and grind," Sapp said. "At the end of the day, that’s how you get better. I know I will be getting helped and coached by the best coaches in the country and I’m quick to learn and just ready to grind."

