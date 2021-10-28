INTRUSION To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On Thursday, November 11, 2021

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION Inc. (INTZ) , a provider of cyberattack prevention solutions including those stemming from Zero-Days and malware free exploits, will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 after market close. Joe Head, CTO, Franklin Byrd, CFO, and Gary Davis, CMO, will host a conference call at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the investor relations website at ir.intrusion.com .

Analysts and investors who would like to join the live call via teleconference are invited to dial in using the following information:

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021Time: 4:00 p.m. Central TimeConference Call Number: 1-888-330-2041International Call Number: +1-646-960-0151Access Code: 6774917

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call through November 18, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and using the passcode 6774917. International callers should dial +1-647-362-9199 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

About INTRUSION Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. (INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur - including zero-days. INTRUSION's solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced threat intelligence; INTRUSION TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking InformationThis release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, statements about the performance of protections provided by our INTRUSION Shield product, as well as any other statements which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet with widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

