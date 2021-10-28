CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

INTRUSION To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On Thursday, November 11, 2021

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION Inc. (INTZ) , a provider of cyberattack prevention solutions including those stemming from Zero-Days and malware free exploits, will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 after market close. Joe Head, CTO, Franklin Byrd, CFO, and Gary Davis, CMO, will host a conference call at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the investor relations website at ir.intrusion.com .

Analysts and investors who would like to join the live call via teleconference are invited to dial in using the following information:

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021Time: 4:00 p.m. Central TimeConference Call Number: 1-888-330-2041International Call Number: +1-646-960-0151Access Code: 6774917

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call through November 18, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and using the passcode 6774917. International callers should dial +1-647-362-9199 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

About INTRUSION Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. (INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur - including zero-days. INTRUSION's solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced threat intelligence; INTRUSION TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking InformationThis release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, statements about the performance of protections provided by our INTRUSION Shield product, as well as any other statements which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet with widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

IR Contact Joel Achramowicz sheltonir@sheltongroup.com P: 415-845-9964

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

NETSOL Technologies Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Conference Call For Thursday, November 11, 2021, At 4:30 P.m. ET

CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK ), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
CALABASAS, CA
TheStreet

VirTra Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call For Monday November 15, 2021 At 4:30 P.m. ET

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets will hold a conference call on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
TEMPE, AZ
TheStreet

Ikena Oncology To Participate In November 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA, "Ikena"), a targeted oncology company navigating new territory in patient-directed cancer treatment, today announced that management will participate in several virtual investor conferences in November 2021. Details are as follows:. Conference: BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series: Emerging Trends and...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Matterport To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), , the spatial data company leading the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:. Berenberg US CEO Conference Tuesday, November 9, 2021. J.P. Morgan Digital Twin...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TheStreet

Provention Bio Announces Appointment Of Thierry Chauche As Chief Financial Officer

RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, today announced that Thierry Chauche will become Chief Financial Officer effective December 1, 2021 and Andrew Drechsler will be retiring, following a career of nearly 30 years in the financial and life sciences industry, most notably, the past four years at Provention Bio. Mr. Drechsler will continue to serve as a special advisor to the CEO and consultant through the middle of 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Media Advisory - Intact Financial Corporation To Announce 2021 Third Quarter Results On November 9, 2021 And Hold Earnings Conference Call The Following Day

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) will release its 2021 third quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The company will hold its 2021 third quarter earnings conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

VectivBio To Present At The Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VectivBio Holding AG ("VectivBio") (Nasdaq: VECT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel transformational treatments for severe rare conditions, today announced that Luca Santarelli, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VectivBio, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 9:40 a.m. ET.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Concert Pharmaceuticals Announces $65 Million Financing

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) - Get Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report today announced that it has entered into an agreement with BVF Partners L.P. (BVF) and RA Capital Management (RA) to raise gross proceeds of $65 million. In addition, Concert will have the potential to receive an additional $103 million upon the full exercise of warrants being issued in connection with the agreement. Closing of the financing is expected on or about November 5, 2021. With the $65 million raised in this financing, Concert now expects to be able to fund its operations into the fourth quarter of 2022. If the warrants being issued in connection with this financing are fully exercised, Concert expects to be funded beyond the anticipated submission of its New Drug Application for CTP-543, which is expected in early 2023.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intrusion#Data Mining#Intz#Cto#Cfo#Cmo#Company#About Intrusion Inc
TheStreet

BrightSphere Announces Fixed Price Tender Offer

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) - Get BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. Report today announced its plan to launch a fixed price tender offer to purchase up to 33,300,000 shares of its common stock (the "Shares") at a purchase price of $31.50 per share (the "Purchase Price"). On November 3, 2021, the closing price of BrightSphere's common stock was $30.13 per share. The tender offer is expected to commence today and to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on December 6, 2021, unless the offer is extended.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Quest Resource Holding Corporation To Present At The 13th Annual Southwest Ideas Investor Conference On November 18th

THE COLONY, Texas, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced Ray Hatch, Chief Executive Officer and Laurie Latham, Chief Financial Officer will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. Quest's presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:45 am CST. The presentation will be webcasted and can be accessed through the conference host's main website: www.IDEASconferences.com, and in the investor relations section of the Company's website.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Mechanical Technology Announces Name And Ticker Change To Soluna Holdings (SLNH)

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (MKTY) , the parent company of EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business, today announced that it has completed its official name change to Soluna Holdings, Inc. and new ticker symbol for its common stock to SLNH and SLNHP for its preferred stock. The ticker change is scheduled to become effective on November 4 th.
ALBANY, NY
TheStreet

Bionano Genomics Announces The Appointment Of Stephanie Hoyle As VP Corporate Marketing And Alex Helm As VP Strategic Product Marketing

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), developer of the Saphyr ® system that uses optical genome mapping (OGM) for the detection and analysis of structural variants (SVs), today announced that two former Illumina executives, Stephanie Hoyle and Alex Helm, have joined the Company as vice presidents of Corporate Marketing and Strategic Product Marketing, respectively. Together, they bring 22 years of experience in the genomics space and 36 years of experience in marketing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Benzinga

Zillow Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zillow Gr their estimated earnings by 693.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1,080,308,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
63K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy