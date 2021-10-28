Strong demand fuels dairy prices

Among all forage crops in the world, alfalfa is considered as the most important. Alfalfa is one the top five crops that are grown in the United States of America (USA). Alfalfa is a huge market in the cattle feed production sector because it makes excellent animal feed. Not only alfalfa is a rich source of minerals and vitamins, it also contains up to 22% of crude protein. Alfalfa offers vitamins such as A, B1, B2, B12, C, B6, D, E, K, and U to the animals. It also contains nutritive acids such as such as biotin, folic acid, inositol, niacin, and pantothenic acid. Apart from these, alfalfa also has high levels of boron, calcium, chlorine, cobalt, copper, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, and sulfur. Medicago Sativa is the scientific name for alfalfa hay. It is also known as Lucerne hay or Lucerne grass. Being one of the most important forage crops cultivated in agriculture, alfalfa hay is widely grown throughout the world as forage for cattle. Usually, it is harvested as hay. Compared to all commonly grown hay crops, alfalfa has the highest feeding value, which has contributed towards the growth of global alfalfa market. Due to high protein content, alfalfa is widely used as feed for cattle (such as cow and goats), horses, and sheep. The increasing need for roughage in livestock feed that alfalfa can provide, showcases positive growth prospects for alfalfa market over the forecast period.

