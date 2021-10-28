CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Strong demand fuels dairy prices

beef2live.com
 7 days ago

After spending five months trading in a down trend, losing nearly $2.75 since the May price high, November 2021 Class III milk futures found a price low in late September near the $17 price area. After floundering near this level for nearly two weeks, prices found both technical and fundamental...

beef2live.com

Comments / 0

Related
beef2live.com

Export sales: Grains trend higher

The latest batch of grain export sales data from USDA, out Thursday morning and covering the week through October 28, showed some improvements in corn, soybeans and wheat. Corn sales firmed 37% week-over-week, with soybeans jumping 58% higher, while wheat improved 49% from last week. Grain prices were mixed but mostly higher immediately following this week’s report.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Fuel Report: Slight Price Increases

The U.S. average diesel fuel price increased more than 1 cent to $3.73 per gallon on November 1, $1.36 higher than a year ago. The West Coast price increased nearly 5 cents to $4.32 per gallon, the Rocky Mountain price increased nearly 4 cents to $3.81 per gallon, the East Coast price increased more than 1 cent to $3.72 per gallon, the Midwest price increased nearly 1 cent to $3.64 per gallon, and the Gulf Coast price increased less than 1 cent to $3.49 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Oil prices fall as industry data shows big build in U.S. inventory

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply. Brent crude futures fell 2.15%, or $1.82, to $82.90 per barrel, while U.S....
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
beef2live.com

World Corn Production: Ranking of Countries & States (FAO)

The United States is the largest producer of corn in the world followed by China, Brazil, Iowa & Argentina. Eight (8) countries and four (4) states produce over 1 billion bushels of corn. Seven (7) states rank in the top 15 largest corn producers in the world.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Weekly grain movement – Soybeans stand strong

USDA’s latest batch of grain export inspection data was mixed but somewhat disappointing for the week ending Oct. 28. Soybeans eased slightly week-over-week but still came in strong, staying on the upper end of analyst estimates. Corn was down a bit, hovering near the middle of trade guesses. Wheat was the biggest disappointment, trending moderately lower from a week ago and falling below the entire range of analyst estimates.
AGRICULTURE
Shore News Network

Worsening shortages, high prices restrain U.S. manufacturing activity

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in October, with all industries reporting record-long lead times for raw materials, indicating that stretched supply chains continued to constrain economic activity early in the fourth quarter. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday also hinted at some moderation in demand...
BUSINESS
capitalpress.com

Dairy group seeks producer opinion on Class I pricing

The American Dairy Coalition is asking producers to participate in a two-minute, six-question poll on the Federal Milk Marketing Order Class I pricing method. The poll is designed for dairy farm owners, partners and managers. "A Senate subcommittee hearing in September, chaired by Senator Gillibrand, D-N.Y., revealed agreement that Federal...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farms#Dairy Product#Options Trading#Cheddar#Gdt#Usda
beef2live.com

First-Half Meat and Dairy Exports Year-Over-Year Higher

First-Half Meat and Dairy Exports Year-Over-Year Higher. Latest available U.S. trade data shows first-half exports of animal products year-overyear higher across the board. An increase in global demand and a decline in the U.S. dollar likely contributed to favorable conditions for exports. The value of the U.S. dollar has fallen...
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Input prices, shortages, will make 2022 a challenge

The commodity market has behaved in a strange way of late, especially considering the time of year. With record or near-record yields for both corn and beans, coupled with big acreage, one might think lower prices would be expected - especially with where prices currently reside. However, that’s not what we’ve seen, and my thought is the 2022 crop outlook might be offering more support for current markets than what one may assume.
INDUSTRY
Citizen Tribune

Can dairy beef foretell price trends?

Editor’s note: The following was written by Lee Schulz, Iowa State University Extension livestock marketing specialist, for the university’s October Ag Decision Maker newsletter. Producers — in fact all cattle market participants — constantly seek clues as to which direction the market might move. Recent research at Iowa State University...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Gazette

Gassed out: Propane prices may skyrocket this winter

Propane prices could soar as much as 100% this winter, leaving millions of rural people to bundle up or shell out thousands of dollars to heat their homes. The average wholesale price per gallon of propane is currently a dollar higher than this time last year, having increased from around $0.60 last October to $1.60 now, according to the Energy Information Administration. In some places, such as Mont Belvieu in Texas, the price is three times higher than in the past several years.
TRAFFIC
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Alfalfa Market was Valued at US$ 22.07 Bn in 2020 due to Increasing Demand for Dairy and Meat Products

Among all forage crops in the world, alfalfa is considered as the most important. Alfalfa is one the top five crops that are grown in the United States of America (USA). Alfalfa is a huge market in the cattle feed production sector because it makes excellent animal feed. Not only alfalfa is a rich source of minerals and vitamins, it also contains up to 22% of crude protein. Alfalfa offers vitamins such as A, B1, B2, B12, C, B6, D, E, K, and U to the animals. It also contains nutritive acids such as such as biotin, folic acid, inositol, niacin, and pantothenic acid. Apart from these, alfalfa also has high levels of boron, calcium, chlorine, cobalt, copper, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, and sulfur. Medicago Sativa is the scientific name for alfalfa hay. It is also known as Lucerne hay or Lucerne grass. Being one of the most important forage crops cultivated in agriculture, alfalfa hay is widely grown throughout the world as forage for cattle. Usually, it is harvested as hay. Compared to all commonly grown hay crops, alfalfa has the highest feeding value, which has contributed towards the growth of global alfalfa market. Due to high protein content, alfalfa is widely used as feed for cattle (such as cow and goats), horses, and sheep. The increasing need for roughage in livestock feed that alfalfa can provide, showcases positive growth prospects for alfalfa market over the forecast period.
AGRICULTURE
rismedia.com

Commercial Apartment Demand on the Rise, 2022 Forecast Strong

Demand for apartments in the commercial space is forecast to remain strong into 2022, according to the latest data from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). So far this quarter, demand for multifamily has been robust, with a net increase of 1.06 million apartments occupied since the second quarter of 2020. Vacancy rates within this market have fallen to 4.6% and the median asking price has increased 11.4% YoY.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Valero fuels strong start to U.S. refiner earnings

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) predicted on Thursday low inventories and a recovery in fuel demand to pre-pandemic levels could support higher refining margins, shrugging off a recent rally in crude prices. Gasoline and distillate consumption in the United States is back in line with five-year averages...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
blackchronicle.com

Oil prices lead to increased fuel costs

This isn’t imagined to occur presently of yr. At a second when gasoline costs are often heading down, the reverse is occurring. Costs are hovering amid a spike within the value of oil, which is refined into gasoline for vehicles. Usually, costs ease after the tip of the summer season...
TRAFFIC
GlobeSt.com

Pricing Stands Strong on Apartment Acquisitions

LOS ANGELES—The buyer pool for apartment properties has never been as competitive as today. What is key is to not only have relationships, but to come in strong and also have a good track record, and speed of getting deals done and doing due diligence early. That is according to panelists at the recent national GlobeSt. Multifamily conference in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
etftrends.com

Bank Debt Could Be Fueling the Corporate Debt Demand

The corporate bond market can thank banks for the rising demand in corporate debt as banks continue to load the proverbial boat with more debt to balance their cash reserves. Big players like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have been issuing billions in bonds after strong third quarter results. It’s not just the bonds that capital market investors are after, but also bank stocks, which have been strong performers this year.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy