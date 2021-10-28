CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

GLIDE 2021: Louisville leaders examine the horsepower behind Indianapolis' economic development

By Michael L. Jones
Louisville Business First
 7 days ago
Louisville and Indianapolis might be close geographically, but they are very different when it comes to handling economic development. That's one of the day-one lessons attendees at GLIDE 2021 learned on Wednesday. GLIDE is an annual, invitation-only executive program for regional business and community leaders, as well as elected...

Louisville Business First

Kare Mobile could be moving out of Louisville

The founder of a health care startup is considering moving his company out of Louisville. Dr. Kwane Watson is the founder of Kare Mobile, a fleet of mobile dentistry vans and software that creates more accessible dental care. It also provides vans, software and consulting on a white-label basis to other dental practices.
Louisville Business First

Louisville Downtown Partnership picks well-known leader to head up organization

Following an extensive national search, the Louisville Downtown Partnership announced Monday morning that Rebecca Fleischaker will be the next leader of the organization. Fleischaker has a long, successful history of public service and economic development most recently serving as the co-chief of Louisville Forward and director of the city’s economic development department, according to a news release. She'll be joining LDP in December.
Louisville Business First

GLIDE 2021: Quality of place, regional planning key to attracting new business

At a panel discussion on Thursday, two site selection experts said communities need to update their economic development incentive toolkit to focus on regional planning and quality-of-place investments, like education and infrastructure, if they want to attract new business. Larry Gigerich, executive managing partner of site-selection company Ginovus LLC, and...
Louisville Business First

Kentucky will soon have access to Terabit ethernet — three things to know

Kentucky companies will soon have access to ultra-fast broadband speeds. Accelecom is launching a Terabit transport service from cities in the western and eastern parts of the state to Louisville and Cincinnati. The Louisville-based communication carrier manages commercial access to KentuckyWired's 3,000 miles of high-capacity fiber-optic cable that extends through...
Louisville Business First

Churchill Downs reveals the price of its Downtown Louisville project

A recently proposed gaming attraction in Downtown Louisville now has a price tag. Churchill Downs Inc. plans to spend $80 million to create its newest entertainment venue, Derby City Gaming Downtown, according to officials on CDI’s third quarter earnings call. The project was announced last month without a price tag and will involve retrofitting the former U.S. Bank building at 140 S. Fourth St., diagonal to the Kentucky International Convention Center.
Louisville Business First

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer to open first Louisville location

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, Louisville-based Endeavor Restaurant Group’s latest venture, is slated to open in Norton Commons in the spring of 2022. The restaurant, which has locations in Tennessee and Oklahoma, is known for its Southern-style fried and fire-roasted chicken. It will feature a full bar with more than 20 on-tap beers and an array of homemade sauces and sides.
Louisville Business First

Louisville's Kentucky Small Business Tax Cedit Recipients

ABOUT THE LIST Information was obtained from the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and Louisville Business First research. • The Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit (KSBTC) program allows eligible small businesses paying taxes to apply for a Kentucky state income tax credit. The program is available to most for-profit businesses of 50 or fewer full-time employees. Qualifying small businesses may be eligible to receive a state income tax credit ranging from $3,500 to $25,000 per year. The tax credit amount varies based upon the number of jobs created and the cost of equipment purchased. Tax credits are available for companies that, in the past 24 months, added at least one new employee and invested $5,000 or more in qualifying equipment or technology. Qualifying equipment or technology must be purchased within the 24-month period immediately preceding submission of an application. Visit ced.ky.gov/Entrepreneurship/KSBTC for more information on the program.Local refers to the Louisville area of Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham and Shelby counties in Kentucky.
Louisville Business First

Louisville Business First

The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

