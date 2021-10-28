CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearside Biomedical To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Provide Corporate Update On Wednesday, November 10, 2021

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS ®), announced today that its third quarter 2021 financial results will be reported on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 after the close of the financial markets. Management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

The live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. The live call can be accessed by dialing (844) 263-8310 (domestic) or (213) 358-0959 (international) and entering conference code: 1698586. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS ®). Clearside's SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company's proprietary SCS Microinjector ®, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector and strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. Clearside's first product, XIPERE ™ (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October 2021. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com.

Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

Investor and Media Contacts:Jenny KobinRemy Bernardair@clearsidebio.com(678) 430-8206

