MYND Life Sciences Announces Appointment Of New Director

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. (" MYND" or the " Company") (CSE: MYND) (OTC: MYNDF) announces the following changes to its Board of Directors.

The Board has accepted the resignation of Aaron Bowden, who has served on the Board since the establishment of the Company. MYND thanks Mr. Bowden for his many contributions and for his service to MYND.

The Board has appointed Scott L. Nicoll to act as a new independent member of the Board. Mr. Nicoll will also serve as the interim Chair of the Audit Committee, replacing Mr. Bowden. Mr. Nicoll is a partner in the law firm of Panorama Legal LLP, in Surrey, BC. He was called to the Bar in British Columbia in 1994 and has always practiced as a civil litigator, primarily in the areas of commercial, indigenous and administrative law. Mr. Nicoll currently serves as board chair of Food Banks BC and Vice-Chair of the Surrey Urban Mission Society (" SUMS"). Food Banks BC is the only provincial umbrella association of food banks in BC, representing more than one-hundred food banks. SUMS is currently the largest operator of shelter beds for the homeless in the Fraser Valley and a key partner of BC Housing in providing shelter relief to the homeless in the South Fraser region. Mr. Nicoll was a member of the Kwantlen Polytechnic University Board of Governors for more than six years, the last two of which as Board Chair. Mr. Nicoll has a particular interest and expertise in board governance, both having advised various boards as legal counsel and having served on three boards for significant periods of time. Mr. Nicoll has extensive training and significant interest in various board governance models.

The Board believes Mr. Nicoll's leadership and extensive governance experience will be extremely valuable for the Company.

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES INC.

MYND Life Sciences Inc. is a medical biotech drug research and development company focused on neuro-pharmaceutical and novel psilocybin drug development, diagnostics and vaccines. The Company is advancing pharmaceuticals through rigorous science and clinical trials, while diligently patenting and safeguarding its intellectual property. For more information and to subscribe to MYND's mailing list, please visit https://myndsciences.com/contact/.

CONTACT INFORMATIONDr. Lyle Oberg, MD, CEO Email: ir@myndsciences.com Web: www.myndsciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MYND to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this release.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

