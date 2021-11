Call of Duty: Vanguard is upon us and with it comes one of the most intriguing Call of Duty games in years. Not only are we returning to the super popular if not well-worn scenery of WW2, but we are getting a brand new destructive environment system that will make maps more interactable and changeable than ever before. The graphic style also seems to be getting grittier as well and the visuals look absolutely incredible on the next-gen systems. The darker tone and more serious graphic style go well with the themes we’re seeing so far from the game, so there is plenty of hope to believe this will be the best Call of Duty game in years. Here is everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Vanguard.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO