Online Trading Company Inceptial Expands Activity In The MENA Region

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

MINSK REGION, Republic of Belarus, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global economy continues its steady path to recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, markets around the world witnessed enhanced financial activity in Q3 of 2021. Subsequently, world-renowned online forex company Inceptial has announced it is expanding its outreach and focusing on the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA). Among other actions taken by the company is the facilitation of all its services and infrastructure to Arabic, as well as the adaptation of its support staff to MENA's financial activity hours.

"We are very excited about this step we're taking," commented Inceptial's spokesperson. "We've been working on suiting ourselves to the needs of traders from the region for several months now, leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to provide nothing but the most optimal services to our valued clients. We are fully aware of the needs, customs, aspirations and limitations of the markets that make up this region. We look forward to sharing our success with our new partners on this journey."

A global brand with a local touch

Thanks to a significant drop in daily COVID-19 cases across the Middle East and North Africa, national and regional markets are awakening quicker than expected. Since this area is known for its close financial ties between nations, traders from the MENA are the first to gain from this development.

"At Inceptial we set out on this mission with a clear goal: to put our Arabic users at the center of our strategy as a company," added the spokesperson. "This is part of our vision, from the day of our establishment, that our growth as a business must stem from our customers' success and ability to flourish as skilled traders."

About Inceptial

Established in 2020 and already considered a key player in the online trading industry, Inceptial offers its services globally, wherever local regulations permit online trading. The brand operates its own proprietary WebTrader , alongside the access it grants to the popular MetaTrader 4 platform and apps. All users benefit from round-the-clock support, 7 days a week, via several popular means of communication such as telephone, email and various social media platforms. Further benefits are granted to account holders, with four custom account types offered to traders, tailored to different trading budgets and strategies. More information on these matters and others can be found at www.inceptial.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-trading-company-inceptial-expands-activity-in-the-mena-region-301410885.html

SOURCE Inceptial

