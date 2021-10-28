DoubleDown Interactive Sets Third Quarter Earnings Call For Wednesday, November 10 At 5:00 P.m. ET

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) , a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 10 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

DoubleDown Interactive management will host a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)U.S. dial-in number: 1-888-705-0418International number: 1-929-517-9007Conference ID: 2667354

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here.

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact DoubleDown's investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 10, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056International replay number: 1-404-537-3406Conference ID: 2667354

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive, Co. Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. Our flagship title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games.

Company Contact:Joe Sigristir@doubledown.com+1 (206) 773-2266Chief Financial Officerhttps://www.doubledowninteractive.com

Investor Relations Contact:Cody Slach or Jeff Grampp, CFAGateway Group1-949-574-3860DDI@gatewayir.com

