T. Rowe Price Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937,

-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. ( troweprice.com), is a global investment management organization with $1.61 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-third-quarter-2021-results-301410814.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

