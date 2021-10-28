CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comcast Declares Quarterly Dividend

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 a share on the company's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on January 26, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 5, 2022.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

