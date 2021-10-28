Tuesday Morning Announces Reporting Date For First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuesday Morning (TUEM) , a leading off-price retailer of home goods and décor, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 at 8:00 am Central Time. A press release detailing the Company's financial results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the conference call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.tuesdaymorning.com. Investors and analysts interested in listening to the call are invited to dial 877-300-8521 or 412-317-6026 if calling internationally approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be posted on the website for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available from 11:00 am Central Time, Thursday, November 4th, 2021 through 10:59 pm Central Time, Thursday, November 11th, 2021 by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and entering conference ID number 10161047.

About Tuesday Morning Tuesday Morning Corporation is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Based in Dallas, Texas, the Company opened its first store in 1974 and currently operates 492 stores in 40 states. More information and a list of store locations may be found on the Company's website at www.tuesdaymorning.com

