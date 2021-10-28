CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference On November 18, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. (STER) ("Sterling"), a leading global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, today announced that Josh Peirez, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Walker, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:35 AM Eastern Time. Management will also participate in virtual investor meetings throughout the day at the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat and a recording will be made available at the Sterling Investor Relations website at https://investor.sterlingcheck.com.

About Sterling

Sterling — a leading provider of background and identity services — offers background and identity verification to help over 40,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling's tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 75 million background checks annually.

Contacts

InvestorsJudah Sokel IR@sterlingcheck.com

MediaJamie Serino Jamie.Serino@sterlingcheck.com

