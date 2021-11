CLEVELAND (AP) _ Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $451.2 million. The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $3.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.26 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO