CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Moscow Shuts Most Workplaces as Infections, Deaths Soar

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Moscow city authorities on Thursday ordered most people to stay off work for at least 11 days to stem coronavirus infections, as new daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Russia surged to all-time highs. The government's coronavirus task force reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours,...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
PBS NewsHour

Moscow closing schools, many businesses as virus deaths soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Restaurants, movie theaters and many retail stores in Moscow will be closed for 11 days starting Oct. 28, along with other new restrictions, officials said Thursday, as Russia recorded the highest numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths since the pandemic began. The government coronavirus task force reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Russian Troops Now Number 90,000 Near Ukraine Border After Drills, Kyiv Says

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia has left military units near the Ukrainian border after exercises, with the number of Russian troops in the area now totalling 90,000, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said. Russian armed forces recently held a series of large-scale drills, including with airborne troops, the ministry said late on Tuesday.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Russia Took Advantage While the West Slept

This month marks the first anniversary of the cease-fire in the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the second between the two countries over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the southern Caucasus. The first war ended in 1994, also with a cease-fire. Then the two sides agreed that the United...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Restaurants#Nightclub#Infectious Diseases#Ap#Russians
abc17news.com

Russia’s infections, deaths soar to pandemic’s highest

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has registered the highest daily numbers of new coronavirus infections and deaths since the start of the pandemic as the authorities hoped to slow the spread by introducing a nonworking week. The government coronavirus task force reported 36,339 new confirmed infections Thursday and 1,036 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing Russia’s death toll to 227,389. That is by far the highest in Europe. Russia’s daily infections have been surging for weeks and coronavirus mortality numbers topped 1,000 for the first time over the weekend amid low vaccination rates, broad disregard for precautions and the government’s reluctance to tighten restrictions. Only about 45 million Russians — roughly a third of its nearly 146 million people — are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Moscow to reintroduce lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases, deaths soar

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Moscow will reintroduce COVID-19 related lockdown measures from Oct. 28, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, with supermarkets and pharmacies the only shops allowed to stay open in an effort to cut soaring infection numbers and deaths. The decision follows a statement from President Vladimir Putin a...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Egypt
Country
Russia
Derrick

Russia marks another daily deaths record as infections soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday recorded another record of daily coronavirus deaths as authorities hoped to stem contagion by keeping most people off work. The government’s coronavirus task force reported 1,163 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily number since the pandemic began. The latest deaths brought the total toll to 236,220, by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Putin urges development of new hypersonic missiles, lasers

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the country's arms manufacturers Wednesday to develop even more advanced hypersonic missiles and high-energy lasers to maintain the country's edge in military technologies. Speaking during a meeting with officials, Putin hailed the new weapons, such as the Avangard and Kinzhal hypersonic weapons and the Peresvet laser system as a “breakthrough" that “ensured Russia's military security for many years and even decades.”The Russian military has said that the Avangard is capable of flying 27 times faster than the speed of sound and making sharp maneuvers on its way to target to dodge the enemy’s missile...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Johnson's COVID-19 Gambit Steers Britain Into Uncharted Winter Waters

LONDON (Reuters) - Inside the British hospital that saved Prime Minister Boris Johnson from COVID-19, intensive care nurse Dave Carr just wants out. "We are dead on our feet physically. We are dead on our feet mentally," he said. "I don't know how to get out of this mess. I can't walk away because of the guilt of leaving my colleagues."
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Russian Navy Tracks U.S. Ship Mount Whitney in Black Sea

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian navy has started tracking a U.S. naval command vessel in the Black Sea, news agencies quoted the defence ministry as saying on Thursday, amid tension over NATO activities near Russia's borders. "The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have started monitoring the actions...
MILITARY
The Independent

In Russia, COVID-19 surge shows no signs of abating

Daily coronavirus cases and deaths in Russia remained at all-time highs Wednesday as more regions announced extending existing restrictions in an effort to tame the country's unrelenting surge of infections. Russia's state coronavirus task force reported over 40,000 new confirmed cases from a day earlier, the most since the start of the pandemic. It was the fifth time in seven days that the country set a daily case record. The task force also reported 1,189 deaths, another daily record. Russia is five days into a nationwide non-working period that the government introduced to curb the spread of the virus....
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

German COVID-19 Cases Hit Daily Record as Health Ministers Meet

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany reported 33,949 new COVID-19 infections, the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic last year, ahead of a two-day meeting of state health ministers starting on Thursday. Countries across Europe have been reporting rises in coronavirus infections, prompting debate over whether to reintroduce restrictions...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy