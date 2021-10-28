CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Not a trick: Bidens won’t be at White House to host Halloween this year

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p6qF7_0cfF1xTy00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ghosts and goblins can scratch the White House from their trick or treating routes this year.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be in Europe on Halloween and won’t be at the White House to help hand out candy and other treats.

Instead, the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the White House will be lit up in orange light to celebrate the spooky holiday, said the first lady’s spokesperson, Michael LaRosa.

It’s the Bidens’ first Halloween at the White House.

Judge won’t stop vaccine mandate for NYC cops, other workers

“The president and first lady will be traveling internationally during the last days of October, and will not be hosting a specific event at the White House,” LaRosa said in a statement.

The Bidens will be in Rome, where the president will attend the annual Group of 20 summit of the world’s leading rich and developing nations from Oct. 30-31.

LaRosa did not mention the coronavirus pandemic in his statement, but he said Biden and his wife were encouraging families and children to celebrate Halloween by trick or treating outdoors. Public health experts say outdoor activity is safest during the pandemic.

Jury acquits man, 83, imprisoned 45 years for wife’s death

Last year during the pandemic, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted trick or treaters at the White House for Halloween shortly after they both had recovered from COVID-19. The celebration was tweaked to take the coronavirus into consideration.

The president and first lady did not personally hand out treats, but waved and gestured as the costumed kids walked by them. Guests older than 2 and White House personnel working the event were required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Staffers giving out candy also wore gloves.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trumps mock Biden over Virginia result and boast they’ll reclaim White House in 2024

Donald Trump and his camp have taken credit for the victory of Republican party candidate Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race.In a statement on Tuesday, the former president said he would like to thank his “base” for coming out and voting for the candidate.“The MAGA movement is bigger and stronger than before,” he said, hinting at a possible rerun for the 2024 presidential elections.In a separate statement gloating over the big night, Mr Trump said he didn’t even have to rally for first-time candidate Mr Youngkin because Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe tied down his competitor to the former president.“It...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

White House gimmicks can’t save Biden’s ‘Build Back’ monstrosity

So much for that White House “framework” for a $1.75 trillion “Build Back Better” bill settling Democrats’ civil war over President Joe Biden’s vast social-spending dreams: Sen. Joe Manchin (at least!) says he’s not on board and rightly so. “As more of the real details outlined in the basic framework...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KITV.com

Biden was relaxed, funny, in command. But that won't be enough

President Joe Biden is facing the most difficult period of his still-young presidency, but you wouldn't have known it watching the relaxed, optimistic, joke-cracking politician who took questions at the CNN town hall on Thursday night. The Biden that appeared on that stage in Baltimore was the man who won...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDBO

White House: Biden to outline filibuster changes in 'weeks'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden would speak in the coming weeks about moving to “fundamentally alter" the filibuster or even eliminate the legislative roadblock that empowers the Senate minority as he aims to pass sweeping voting laws and secure the nation's credit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Sluggish Pace of Confirmations Vexes Biden White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s willingness to confirm a president's nominees took a downward turn during Donald Trump’s first year in office. And it has only gotten worse for President Joe Biden. About 36% of Biden's nominees have been confirmed so far in the evenly divided Senate, a deterioration from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Roll Call Online

Biden ignores voters’ No. 1 issue, just like Obama did

Inflation and climate change make for strange policy competitors. But here we are with the highest inflation in 13 years and supply chain bottlenecks disrupting everything from home building and auto sales to food and energy prices. And where is President Joe Biden and most of his Cabinet off to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The White House#Bidens#Group Of 20
The Independent

House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Halloween
mediaite.com

Chris Wallace Says McAuliffe Was Dragged Down by Biden During Campaign: ‘Had to Carry Him Like a Weight Tied to His Ankle’

During Fox News’s election coverage on Tuesday night, Chris Wallace suggested that Joe Biden’s poor approval ratings have been a drag on Terry McAuliffe’s campaign. Martha MacCallum asked Wallace about comments Biden made earlier in the day in which he suggested there’s no connection between his performance and how McAuliffe will fare in the race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Americans are 'upset and uncertain,' Biden says after Virginia loss

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday confronted a sobering defeat for Democrats in Virginia's gubernatorial election, and new pressure to resolve Democratic bickering and pass his social and climate agenda. In Virginia's closely watched election for governor on Tuesday, Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy