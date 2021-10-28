CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports show lobbyists get more active on ESG as SEC works on climate rule

By Ellen Meyers
Roll Call Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLobbyists have ramped up advocacy on environmental, social and governance issues nine months into the Biden administration, as companies and trade associations look to sway federal agencies on anticipated regulations dealing with climate-related risk disclosure. Lobbyists mentioned the acronym “ESG” in third-quarter federal lobbying reports as a specific issue...

