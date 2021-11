Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is still upset over a hit his kicker, Chris Boswell, took in their victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. On a fake field goal attempt late in the second quarter, Boswell took a shot from Browns’ defensive tackle, Jordan Elliott, knocking him out of bounds and out of the game. The hit that Elliott delivered was helmet to helmet but did not draw a penalty flag, as referee Shawn Hochuli said his crew did not see “any contact that rose to the level of a foul.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO