Most long time and new Portsmouth residents know Portsmouth is divided into three neighborhoods , the North End, the South End and the West End. Recently, a fourth neighborhood has been added. It consists of approximately twelve acres bounded by the railroad tracks, the Route 1 By-Pass, Hodgson Brook and Bartlett Street. A recent development shoehorned in there consists of a collection of buildings that can only be described as a 1960's Soviet-style government housing project, only it's more offensive by being more crowded and more bland. It's called Portsmouth's Rear End.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 6 DAYS AGO