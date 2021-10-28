Palmyra Man Arrested after Fight with Girlfriend

On Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 11:26 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrest Dylan C. Thompson, age 29, of Seneca Falls, New York following a burglary on Cayuga Street. Police were called to a residence after the residents came home to find Thompson inside their home holding property of theirs. Once confronted Thompson was chased from the residence but was caught and held in the back yard until police arrived. Thompson was charged with burglary in the second degree, a class C felony and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. Thompson will be due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.

