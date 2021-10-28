CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, NY

Palmyra Man Arrested after Fight with Girlfriend

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 7 days ago

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Eric L Gonzalez, 30, of Palmyra for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, Harassment in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

