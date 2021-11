Fredon Residents enrolled in the Sussex-Warren Area Energy Cooperative (“SWAEC”) have received or will receive the letter below stating the contract with IDT Energy Inc. is ending on December 31, 2021 and electric supply service will be returned to JCP&L Bids received, in September and October, for a new contract yielded higher rates than JCP&L. The plan is to bid again in the spring, hopefully this will result in a contract that will save participants money on the energy supply. If you have any questions, please call the program's energy constants at 866-688-5197.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO