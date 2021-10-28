Tornado rips roof off home with family inside

LAKE CHARLES, La.– Homes across Lake Charles were destroyed during a severe storm Wednesday afternoon.

At least one tornado was thought to have ripped through neighborhoods, leaving destruction in it’s path.

Windows were busted, brick walls torn down, and roofs were torn ripped off of homes.

One family was inside their home when a tornado ripped the roof completely off.







The mother, father, and their two teenage children ran into a hallway, which was the only space in the house that still had a cover above their heads.

The family said they hid, ducked for cover, and hoped they would make it out alive.

They said right before the tornado hit, everything went dark and quiet. Then it was chaos and destruction.

The brick wall that separated the living room from the back patio was torn apart, so patio furniture flew into the living and dining areas.







The roof of their living room, dining room, and kitchen was blown off entirely.

The family said it was a terrifying experience, but they’re thankful they all made it through.

It’s not just their home that was devastated by the tornado; many homes in the neighborhood had severe roof damage.

The people in the neighborhood say they can’t believe they made it through Hurricane Laura a year ago, only to have their homes destroyed like this.

Governor John Bel Edwards was expected to visit Lake Charles Thursday, where he’d hold a press conference after assessing damages from the severe weather.

(Britt Lofaso and KLFY contributed to this report.)

