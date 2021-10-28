Monsters and madmen run amok just in time for Halloween at Oceano's Great American Melodrama

This October, the Criterion Channel is showcasing a number of cherry-picked Universal horror movies from the 1930s, ’40s, and ’50s, highlighting the fact that Universal’s monsters haven’t been a multiplex fixture in decades. This hasn’t always been for lack of trying. Sony produced unofficial adult-oriented reflections of these monsters in the ‘90s, with R-rated versions of Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Wolf Man (in Wolf). Universal made The Mummy into a successful series of late ’90s/early 2000s adventure movies, but its Wolfman remake lost money. Later, the studio tried and failed to jumpstart a modern Universal Monster cinematic universe with the Tom Cruise version of The Mummy in 2017, which bombed, but led to Leigh Whannell’s excellent redo of The Invisible Man, and the idea that Universal would take a more filmmaker-focused approach to its monsters going forward.

