CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceano, CA

Monsters and madmen run amok just in time for Halloween at Oceano's Great American Melodrama

By More »
New Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few faster ways to my heart than a good Disney spoof. Oceano might be a little town, but it's far from a quiet village during the Great American Melodrama's parody of Belle's opening number from Beauty and the Beast. A mad scientist by the name of Doctor...

www.newtimesslo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Rust Halloween Event Lets You Build Frankenstein's Monster

Facepunch Studios has released a new patch for Rust which also includes the latest seasonal event for Halloween. During the Darkness Falls event, players will be able to take part in a range of activities to celebrate, such as Trick or Treating, the ability to build Frankenstein's Monster, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceano, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Martha's Vineyard Times

Halloween: It’s not just for children

Some people, myself included, take Halloween very seriously (in the sense of serious fun). Here are some pics of me and a couple of other dress-up junkies from Halloweens past. Stacy and Genevieve Wise. Stacy Wise almost never has to buy anything to put together a costume. She can generally...
DUKES COUNTY, MA
Polygon

Chucky isn’t just an evil doll, he’s a true Universal Monster

This October, the Criterion Channel is showcasing a number of cherry-picked Universal horror movies from the 1930s, ’40s, and ’50s, highlighting the fact that Universal’s monsters haven’t been a multiplex fixture in decades. This hasn’t always been for lack of trying. Sony produced unofficial adult-oriented reflections of these monsters in the ‘90s, with R-rated versions of Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Wolf Man (in Wolf). Universal made The Mummy into a successful series of late ’90s/early 2000s adventure movies, but its Wolfman remake lost money. Later, the studio tried and failed to jumpstart a modern Universal Monster cinematic universe with the Tom Cruise version of The Mummy in 2017, which bombed, but led to Leigh Whannell’s excellent redo of The Invisible Man, and the idea that Universal would take a more filmmaker-focused approach to its monsters going forward.
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Joins Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Live-Action Remake as Evil Queen

Gal Gadot is in final negotiations to portray the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of “Snow White,” a source close to the project confirmed to Variety. Gadot will star opposite “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler, who was cast as the classic princess in June. Since Gadot is primarily known for her heroic work in DC’s “Wonder Woman” franchise, her turn as the Evil Queen will give the actor a chance to show a more wicked side to her oeuvre. In the timeless fairytale that became Disney’s first animated feature in 1937, the Evil Queen attempts to trick Snow White...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelis
Person
Mike Fiore
KNOE TV8

Zoo Buddy: This guy is just in time for Halloween!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This long-legged fella is just in time for Halloween. This week’s Zoo Buddy is a Brazilian Black Tarantula and he was pretty active during our segment. “Among the tarantula keepers in the world, they’re known as the black labs of tarantulas and they get that kind of nickname because of the fact that they’re super docile, super easy to handle, and their last defense would be to bite and they typically wouldn’t even resort to that,” says zookeeper Garrett Cole.
MONROE, LA
Deadline

‘Kingston And The Magician’s Lost & Found’ Movie Adaptation In Works At Disney Branded Television

Rucker Moses and Theo Gangi’s recently released acclaimed middle-grade book series Kingston and the Magician’s Lost & Found and its sequel Kingston and the Echoes of Magic are headed for the small screen. Disney Branded Television has optioned rights to the book series for television. An original movie based on the first book is currently in development with Jane Startz (Disney’s Sneakerella, The School for Good and Evil) executive producing. The book’s authors, Craig S. Phillips, Harold Hayes Jr. and Gangi, will serve as co-executive producers. In Kingston and the Magician’s Lost & Found, Kingston has just moved from the suburbs back to Echo...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Monster#Madmen#Just In Time
IndieWire

Justine Bateman Cast Justin Theroux as a Nasty Inner Voice in ‘Violet.’ She Knows All About That.

The first time we hear Justin Theroux’s voice in Justine Bateman’s feature directorial debut, “Violet,” it stings. “You’re fat, your hair is gross, you smell, you majored in the wrong thing in college, you don’t have enough friends, why don’t you know how to cook, you don’t remember enough people’s birthdays.” The dulcet tones of Theroux ring out in voiceover, as the eponymous Violet (Olivia Munn) takes it all in, staring blankly, her eyes averted just beyond the camera’s lens. It’s an immersive and unsettling start to the film, but it does exactly what Bateman wants: We’re in the cacophony of Violet’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
Cinema Blend

8 Actors Who Could Follow Tom Hanks As Walt Disney For The Disneyland Movie

Disneyland is one of the most iconic places in the world. It introduced the concept of the theme park to most people and is still one of the most popular vacation destinations that exists. And now, the happiest place on Earth is going to get its own movie, and that means that somebody, specifically somebody who isn’t Tom Hanks, will be cast to play Walt Disney.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Henry Winkler Auctioning Original Fonzie Leather Jacket From ‘Happy Days’

Happy Days greaser Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli, one of the icons of cool on the small screen, was known for his motorcycle, white T-shirts, jeans and, most of all, his dark brown leather jacket. One of the jackets was donated to the Smithsonian in 1980. Only a few others are known to exist. Now Henry Winkler, famed for portraying the Fonz on the ’50s-themed show, is selling one of the character’s jackets, which he’s had in his personal possession for decades, in an auction that will take place Dec. 8 at Bonhams Los Angeles. The jacket will be sold as part of...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy