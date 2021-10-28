TMSG: Bagel Shop Owner Shaves Head To Show Customer She's Not Alone

Something so special happened yesterday and I have been trying to put it all into words, Meg said it best with “today... Posted by Jenn Ragucci on Saturday, October 16, 2021

A bagel store owner made life a lot better for one 10-year-old.

In first grade, 10-year-old Megan Ragucci was diagnosed with Alopecia Universalis, which is an autoimmune disease that causes total body hair loss. Megan and her mother Jean are frequent customers at Sunrise Bagels in New Jersey.

The owner of Sunrise Bagels, Sam Aggarwal approached Jean and wanted to do something for Megan. He told her he wanted to shave his head to match Megan. Jenn wrote on Facebook about Aggarwal , "He did this solely because he feels the world needs more kindness and he doesn't want Meg to feel alone."

So he did exactly that. Megan and Jenn met Aggarwal and his wife at a local hair salon where a friend shaved Sam's head. Jenn continued in her Facebook post , "Sam and his wife did this purely out of kindness. They didn't want any attention or anything out of it, just a smile from Meg was enough. This couple is a beautiful couple with the most genuine hearts."

Photo: Getty Images