The COVID pandemic forced many Ohioans to work from home. And now, some won’t be going back to their offices and even more of them will be working remotely at least part of the time. A new report from the Ohio Mayors’ Alliance shows a third of workers in the state will be working two or three days from home following the pandemic. That has tax implications for Ohio’s cities but it’s hard to determine just how those will play out at this point.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO