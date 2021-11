Mexico Accelerator Program is an initiative created by IKEA Social Entrepreneurship and New Ventures that seeks to promote entrepreneurship with environmental and social impact in Mexico. It is a personalized program, lasting one year, that offers strategic support, training and specialized mentoring. The main objective of this initiative is to prepare the selected companies to scale their business and potentially link to the value chain of some large corporate. At the end of the program, the startups will compete for a seed capital of $ 50,000 to continue scaling their business.

