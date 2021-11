Matchday 3 of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League group stage will begin on Wednesday when Leicester City of the English Premier League visits Spartak Moscow of the Russian Premier League. Entering the season, Leicester City was the second favorite behind only Italian Serie A giants Napoli to win the continent's second most prestigious club trophy. When the two sides wound up in the same group, many assumed they'd battle for the guaranteed spot in the knockout rounds. Instead, those two clubs are on the bottom of the Group C UEFA Europa League table with one point, while Legia Warsaw is on top with six.

