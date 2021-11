Each week during the NFL season, The Washington Post’s Mark Maske ranks the 32 teams. This week, the Packers reaffirm they are No. 1 with an improbable victory at Arizona minus their top three wide receivers. The Rams earn a move up to No. 2 even before trading for Von Miller, and the Cowboys rise to third after their win at Minnesota without Dak Prescott. The Titans would have been third if not for the injury to Derrick Henry. That drops them to sixth. He’s that important, but they’re still the highest-ranked AFC team.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO